First Ratched trailer debuts Sarah Paulson's chilling nightmare nurse

The nurse will see you now.

Netflix dropped the first trailer for Ratched on Tuesday, and Sarah Paulson's chilling nurse is going to give you nightmares.

The new drama series from Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan is a prequel to One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest that explores the origin story of the sadistic Nurse Ratched, originally created by Evan Romansky.

Beginning in 1947, the series follows Mildred Ratched as she arrives in Northern California to begin working at a psychiatric hospital where new and unsettling experiments have begun on the human mind. But Mildred is actually on her own secret mission to infiltrate the mental health care system, and soon her perfect nurse image begins to slip, exposing the darkness within her and "revealing that true monsters are made, not born," according to the official series description.

"You have been subjected to enough pain. But you deserve someone to show you mercy," Paulson's Nurse Ratched tells a patient in the trailer before alluding to the darkness in her past. "How different I would be if someone had."

Paulson takes on the role originally portrayed by Louise Fletcher in 1975’s One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest. Ratched also stars Cynthia Nixon as Gwendolyn Briggs, Judy Davis as Nurse Betsy Bucket, Sharon Stone as Lenore Osgood, Finn Wittrock as Edmund Tolleson, Corey Stoll as Charles Wainwright, Brandon Flynn as Henry Osgood, and Vincent D’Onofrio as Gov. George Wilburn. Last February, Paulson announced Rosanna Arquette would also be joining the cast but her role has yet to be revealed.

Ratched is executive produced by Murphy, Brennan, Paulson, Alexis Martin Woodall, Aleen Keshishian, Jacob Epstein, Jennifer Salt, Margaret Riley, Michael Douglas, Robert Mitas, and Tim Minear. Check out the trailer below:

Ratched debuts September 18 on Netflix.

