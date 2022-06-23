See first photos of Sprung, which reunites Raising Hope team

Crossing your fingers for another Raising Hope reunion after last year's chat for charity? Well, Hope springs eternal. But in a different kind of way.

Amazon Freevee (the streamer formerly known as IMDb TV) is set to uncork Sprung, an off-beat comedy from Raising Hope creator Greg Garcia that centers on a group of inmates who are released early from prison due to the pandemic and decide to pool their criminal skills and do a little bit of good in a world gone a lot wrong. And Garcia has tapped two stars from his much-loved Fox family comedy to be his partners in comedy crime: Martha Plimpton and Garret Dillahunt.

Sprung Shakira Barrera as Gloria, Martha Plimpton as Barb, Garret Dillahunt as Jack in 'Sprung' | Credit: Dennis Mong/Amazon Freevee

Dillahunt plays Jack, who is re-entering society after two-plus decades behind bars — and after the world has gone into lockdown. Jack, his cellmate, Rooster (Phillip Garcia), and his former sorta girlfriend, Gloria (Shakira Barrera), wind up living together at the home of Rooster's mom, Barb (Plimpton). The first person that these highly unlikely do-gooders target is pandemic opportunist Melvin (James Earl) and his girlfriend, Wiggles (Clare Gillies).

"I've always been a fan of telling underdog stories," says Greg Garcia. "Although some of the characters in Sprung have a checkered past, I think audiences will enjoy watching them use their criminal talents to go after individuals who are taking advantage of people during the pandemic. And then, using the money they steal to give back to others during a time where people need it most."

What you need right now is your first peek at Sprung, so scroll down for more images, which include Barb smoking a cigarette through a cut-out hole in her mask. Because, you know, safety first.

The first two episodes will be available on Aug. 19, and Freevee will premiere two new installments each Friday after that. The cast also includes Chris Bauer, Mark Christopher Lawrence, Mike Rob, Fred Grandy, Steven Ogg, Susan Ruttan, and David Wells, as well as guest star Kate Walsh.

Sprung Barrera as Gloria, Plimpton as Barb, Dillahunt as Jack, and James Earl as Melvin | Credit: Dennis Mong/Amazon Freevee

Sprung Dillahunt as Jack and Phillip Garcia as Rooster | Credit: Dennis Mong/Amazon Freevee

Sprung Clare Gillies as Wiggles and Earl as Melvin | Credit: Dennis Mong/Amazon Freevee

Sprung Plimpton as Barb | Credit: Dennis Mong/Amazon Freevee

Dillahunt as Jack | Credit: Dennis Mong/Amazon Freevee

