See first look at Zachary Quinto and Billy Porter's new characters in The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder

There's a new squad on the block in Disney+'s The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder.

EW can exclusively reveal that Zachary Quinto and Billy Porter are joining the upcoming animated series as Barry Leibowitz-Jenkins and Randall Leibowitz-Jenkins, respectively. The characters are mixed-race adoptive parents to 14-year-old activist Maya Leibowitz-Jenkins, previously announced to be voiced by Keke Palmer.

See a first look image of the new characters below:

THE PROUD FAMILY: LOUDER AND PROUDER Barry (Zachary Quinto) and Randall (Billy Porter) in 'The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder.' | Credit: Disney+

Also joining the revival is EJ Johnson (Rich Kids of Beverly Hills), who will voice Michael Collins, Penny's best guy friend who is a non-conforming trendsetter, serving fierce looks at school and on the basketball court. The character was voiced by Phil LaMarr in the original series.

THE PROUD FAMILY: LOUDER AND PROUDER Michael (EJ Johnson) in 'The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder.' | Credit: Disney+

First announced last February, The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder will pick up the story of its central character Penny Proud (Kyla Pratt) and also include her madcap family: parents Oscar (Tommy Davidson) and Trudy (Paula Jai Parker), twin siblings BeBe and CeCe, and her grandmother Suga Mama (JoMarie Payton). We'll also see the return of Penny's loyal crew Dijonay Jones (Karen Malina White), LaCienega Boulevardez (Alisa Reyes), and Zoey Howzer (Soleil Moon Frye), among others.

Also reprising their original roles will be Cedric the Entertainer as Uncle Bobby, Carlos Mencia as Felix Boulevardez, Maria Canals-Barrera as Sunset Boulevardez, and Alvaro Gutierrez as Papi.

The series is currently in production at Disney Television Animation for a 2022 launch on Disney+. It is executive produced by Bruce W. Smith (The Princess and the Frog) and Ralph Farquhar (Moesha), both of whom led the original series. Calvin Brown, Jr. (Moesha) is co-executive producer and story editor, Jan Hirota (Big Hero 6 The Series) is producer, and Eastwood Wong (Carmen Sandiego) is art director.

All previous seasons of The Proud Family are currently available on Disney+.

