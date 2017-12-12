See 11 exclusive photos from 2018's most anticipated TV shows

Jessica Jones, The Americans, Altered Carbon, and more!
By EW Staff December 12, 2017 at 12:23 PM EST

Sharp Objects (HBO)

Credit: Anne Marie Fox/HBO

Stars: Amy Adams, Patricia Clarkson

Release date: Summer 2018

Find out more here.

The Americans (FX)

Credit: FX

Stars: Matthew Rhys, Holly Taylor, Keri Russell

Release Date: 2018

Find out more here.

3 of 11

Sweetbitter (Starz)

Credit: Macall Polay/Starz

Stars: Ella Purnell, Tom Sturridge, Caitlin FitzGerald, Paul Sparks

Release Date: 2018

A Series of Unfortunate Events (Netflix)

Credit: Joseph Lederer/Netflix

Stars: Neil Patrick Harris, Patrick Warburton, Malina Weissman, Louis Hynes, Presley Smith, Lucy Punch

Release Date: 2018

Find out more here.

Dear White People (Netflix)

Credit: Saeed Adyani/Netflix

Stars: Logan Browning, Brandon P. Bell, John Patrick Amedori, Lena Waithe

Release Date: 2018

Find out more here.

Roseanne (ABC)

Credit: Adam Rose/ABC

Stars: Roseanne Barr, John Goodman, Lecy Goranson, Sara Gilbert, Johnny Galecki, Michael Fishman, Laurie Metcalf

Release Date: 2018

Find out more here.

Untitled Grey's Anatomy spin-off (ABC)

Credit: Mitch Haaseth/ABC

Stars: Miguel Sandoval, Grey Damon, Jaina Lee Oritz, Jason George, Chandra Wilson

Release Date: March 2018

Find out more here.

Altered Carbon (Netflix)

Credit: Netflix

Stars: Joel Kinnaman, James Purefoy, Renée Elise Goldsberry

Release Date: Feb. 2, 2018

Find out more here.

Jessica Jones (Netflix)

Credit: David Giesbrecht/Netflix

Stars: Krysten Ritter, David Tennant

Release Date: March 8, 2018

Find out more here.

America's Next Top Model (VH1)

Credit: VH1

Stars: Tyra Banks

Release Date: Jan. 9, 2018

Find out more here.

Wayward Sisters (The CW)

Credit: Dean Buscher/The CW

Stars: Kathryn Newton, Kim Rhodes, Katherine Ramdeen, Clark Backo, Yadira Guevara-Prip, Briana Buckmaster

Release Date: Jan. 18, 2018

Find out more here.

By EW Staff