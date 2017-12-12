See 11 exclusive photos from 2018's most anticipated TV shows
Sharp Objects (HBO)
Stars: Amy Adams, Patricia Clarkson
Release date: Summer 2018
The Americans (FX)
Stars: Matthew Rhys, Holly Taylor, Keri Russell
Release Date: 2018
Sweetbitter (Starz)
Stars: Ella Purnell, Tom Sturridge, Caitlin FitzGerald, Paul Sparks
Release Date: 2018
A Series of Unfortunate Events (Netflix)
Stars: Neil Patrick Harris, Patrick Warburton, Malina Weissman, Louis Hynes, Presley Smith, Lucy Punch
Release Date: 2018
Dear White People (Netflix)
Stars: Logan Browning, Brandon P. Bell, John Patrick Amedori, Lena Waithe
Release Date: 2018
Roseanne (ABC)
Stars: Roseanne Barr, John Goodman, Lecy Goranson, Sara Gilbert, Johnny Galecki, Michael Fishman, Laurie Metcalf
Release Date: 2018
Untitled Grey's Anatomy spin-off (ABC)
Stars: Miguel Sandoval, Grey Damon, Jaina Lee Oritz, Jason George, Chandra Wilson
Release Date: March 2018
Altered Carbon (Netflix)
Stars: Joel Kinnaman, James Purefoy, Renée Elise Goldsberry
Release Date: Feb. 2, 2018
Jessica Jones (Netflix)
Stars: Krysten Ritter, David Tennant
Release Date: March 8, 2018
America's Next Top Model (VH1)
Stars: Tyra Banks
Release Date: Jan. 9, 2018
Wayward Sisters (The CW)
Stars: Kathryn Newton, Kim Rhodes, Katherine Ramdeen, Clark Backo, Yadira Guevara-Prip, Briana Buckmaster
Release Date: Jan. 18, 2018
