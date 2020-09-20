Get your first look at Ryan Phillippe in David E. Kelley's Big Sky

David E. Kelley is trading in Monterey for Montana.

The prolific television creator returns to network television this fall with ABC's Big Sky. The series follows private detectives Cassie Dewell (Kylie Bunbury) and Cody Hoyt (Ryan Phillippe) as they team up with Hoyt's estranged wife Jenny (Katheryn Winnick) to search for two teenage sisters kidnapped by a truck driver on a remote Montana highway. When they discover the girls aren't the first to disappear in the area, it becomes a race to stop a killer.

"It's difficult to talk about the actual story in some ways," Phillippe tells EW. "But you've got this really diverse and complex group of people that are brought together over a potential crime that's been committed and each step closer to solving the mystery, more and more about the actual characters is revealed."

EW has your exclusive first look at two promos for the series, featuring the first glimpse of footage from the show. The clips showcase Phillippe's Hoyt learning more about the case from a Montana Highway Patrol trooper and terrifying moments from the night the missing girls disappear. We also catch glimpses of Winnick's Jenny and Bunbury's Cassie getting down to business, which appears to include actual investigating, as well as bar fights and potential car make-out sessions with Hoyt.

Based on a series of novels by C.J. Box, who is also an executive producer, Big Sky is reflective of Kelley's recent trend of series adapted from novels, including HBO's Big Little Lies and The Undoing.

Phillippe teases that the show blends dark humor with its mystery, all with some social relevance for good measure. In short, a David E. Kelley special. "On set, the actors and I will discuss a scene or line of dialogue and just marvel at how clever or how loaded or how funny it is," he says.

Big Sky premieres on ABC on Nov. 17. Watch the clips above for more.

