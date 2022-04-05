Get a first look at White Lotus star Murray Bartlett in Physical season 2

He's come a long way from the White Lotus.

Apple TV+ has released first-look images at Physical season 2, featuring the addition of White Lotus breakout Murray Bartlett, who made waves as Armond, the hotel manager with a thing for, er, suitcases. Now, Bartlett is set to play Vincent "Vinnie" Green on the second season of Physical. Vinnie is described as a charismatic fitness instructor, weight-loss guru, and pioneer of the late-night infomercial.

Season 1 of the 1980s-set Physical focused on the rise of the at-home workout video, led by Sheila Rubin (Rose Byrne), who transformed from an unhappy housewife to a workout mogul. Season 2 will find Sheila in the aftermath of having successfully launched her first fitness video. So, naturally, she's about to encounter even bigger obstacles than ever before.

Physical Credit: Apple TV+

Additionally, according to a press release, Sheila will find herself torn between her loyalty to her husband (Rory Scovel) and a "dangerous attraction to someone else." If that weren't enough drama for our heroine, there's also the fact that she starts to get some competition in her line of work, like say, a fellow charismatic fitness instructor?

Physical Rose Byrne on 'Physical' | Credit: Apple TV+

The dark comedy, created by Annie Weisman (About A Boy, The Path), also stars Dierdre Friel, Della Saba, Lou Taylor Pucci, and Paul Sparks. The 10-episode season premieres on Friday, June 3 on Apple TV+. The episodes will follow a weekly release schedule.

