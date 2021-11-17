Ozark first look photos, new teaser prepare you for final season

"Sometimes people make decisions, and you've got to act accordingly. Or you can crawl in a hole... to die."

Those are the words of Marty Byrde (Jason Bateman) in a new teaser for the final season of Ozark. In addition to releasing the below video, Netflix has dropped 24 (!) first look photos, featuring the likes of Marty, Wendy (Laura Linney), Ruth (Julia Garner), Darlene (Lisa Emery), Navarro (Felix Solis), and a couple of new faces.

Ozark Credit: NETFLIX

Alfonso Herrera (The Exorcist) is Javi Elizonndro, Navarro's nephew who "is tired of playing the obedient lieutenant and looks to seize power for himself;" Adam Rothenberg (Ripper Street) is Mel Sattem, "a disgraced ex-cop turned P.I." who arrives "to get Helen's signature on her divorce papers and stumbles into the Byrdes' dirty laundry;" and Katrina Lenk (Tony Award winner for The Band's Visit) is Clare Shaw, "CEO of a leading biopharmaceutical company" who cuts a "deal with the Byrdes and learns the true cost of power."

Here's the official logline for season 4: "Marty and Wendy are rid of Helen and climb to the top of Navarro's empire. They find another opportunity to get out of the Ozarks but some past sins won't stay buried and the most dangerous threats come from blood."

To catch up ahead of the Jan. 21 premiere, when 7 of the 14 episodes drop, check out the first look at season 4 and EW's season 3 postmortem with showrunner Chris Mundy.

"If we're lucky enough to get a season 4, I think it will be about whether or not Ruth really can create something of her own that she wants and is sustainable, or if she wants something else," teased Mundy ahead of the final season officially being greenlit. "And I think it will be about if the Byrdes can turn the biggest mistake of their lives into this huge advantage, and how much will karma catch up with them if they do?"