Here's your first look at Peacock's Queer as Folk reboot

Queer as Folk has had many lives, first as a British series about gays in Manchester from 1999-2000, then an American series set in Pittsburgh on Showtime from 2000 to 2005, and now, it moves to New Orleans for a new run on Peacock.

Devin Way (he/him) as Brodie (he/him), a charming and sometimes chaotic commitment-phobe who finds a reason to stay in New Orleans after tragedy rocks his community

CG (they/them) as Shar (they/them), a non-binary professor navigating the rocky transition from punk to parenthood

Jesse James Keitel (she/her) as Ruthie (she/her), a trans, semi-reformed party girl who is struggling to grow up, and CG

Billed as "a vibrant reimagining of the groundbreaking British series," the new QaF is decidedly more diverse and nonbinary, starring Devin Way (Grey's Anatomy, Station 19), Fin Argus (Clouds, The Gifted), Jesse James Keitel (Big Sky), CG (Acts of Crime), Johnny Sibilly (Hacks, Pose), and Ryan O'Connell (Special, Will & Grace).

Johnny Sibilly (he/him) as Noah (he/him), a successful lawyer who is not as put together as he seems

Ryan O'Connell (he/him), who also serves as an executive producer and writer, as Julian (he/him), a pop culture nerd with cerebral palsy who is more than ready for some independence

Fin Argus (they/them) as Mingus (he/him/they/them), a cocky high schooler whose confidence belies their lack of real world experience

Creator, executive producer, writer, and director Stephen Dunn had a "unique relationship" with the original QaF and wanted to do it justice while also speaking to the realities in which queer people currently live.

"I wanted to create a new groundbreaking version of this show for this moment. Our new Queer as Folk is set in New Orleans — one of the most unique queer communities in North America — and I am immensely proud that the new series is comprised of an electric ensemble of fresh characters that mirror the modern global audience," Dunn said.

"If there's one person who is able to see Queer as Folk and feel less alone, or who now feels more supported and seen, our job is done. In the true spirit of the original, our show doesn't shy away from the harsh realities of our community, but above all else, the series is about people who live vibrant, vital, unapologetically queer lives."

"I'm very proud of what we achieved in 1999, but in queer years, that was a millennium ago! As a community, we've radicalized, explored, opened up, and found new worlds — with new enemies and new allies — and there was so much to be said," Russell T. Davies, creator of the original British Queer as Folk, said.

"Stephen pitched a brand new version of Queer as Folk with so much imagination, insight, and crucially, joy, that I simply couldn't resist. I thought it was about time the title belonged to a whole new generation. The 2022 show is more diverse, more wild, more free, more angry — everything a queer show should be."

"I believe deeply in the power of storytelling to make people feel seen, but all too often I feel as though queer and trans representation in art is limited to extremes. We are either shown as saintly heroes bravely surviving a bigoted society or two-dimensional queer-coded villains that feel airdropped in from some previous era," said executive producer and writer Jaclyn Moore.

"With Queer as Folk, we aimed to depict queer characters who live in the messy middle. People who are complicated. Who are funny and caring and flawed and sometimes selfish, but still worthy of love. Still worthy of narrative. As a trans woman, I'm excited to take steps to move past telling stories that seem to just be arguing for our basic humanity. My hope is that Queer as Folk is one such step."

Queer as Folk premieres on Peacock June 9, and will feature a cavalcade of guest stars including Kim Cattrall, Juliette Lewis, Ed Begley, Jr., Lukas Gage, and Nyle DiMarco. Check out the teaser below:

