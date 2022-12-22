See the first look at Lauren Ambrose as adult Van on Yellowjackets season 2

She's here!

Adult Van is ready to make her debut on Yellowjackets season 2, and EW has the exclusive first look below. In the images, Van — played by series newcomer Lauren Ambrose — can be seen on the job, and while we can't tell you where she works (an art shop of some kind?), it looks like they have some pretty cool pieces there.

She's still rocking that casual-cool look, and perhaps most notably, the remains of her scars from that brutal wolf attack in the past can clearly be seen on the left side of her face. She's all smiles at work, but the third image tells a different story, where she has a decidedly less enthusiastic expression on her face.

Season 1 of the Showtime drama was chock-full of mysteries about what exactly went down when a high school soccer team survived a plane crash and was then stranded in the wilderness for 18 months. By the end of season 1, one of the biggest remaining mysteries was — besides Shauna (Melanie Lynskey), Misty (Christina Ricci), Natalie (Juliette Lewis), and Taissa (Tawny Cypress) — which of the girls might have survived into adulthood, and which could be involved in the nefarious things going on in present day.

When Showtime cast two-time Emmy and Tony nominee Ambrose (Six Feet Under) as the adult version of Van, it became clear that she was one of them. Additionally, Liv Hewson, who plays teenage Van, was upped to a series regular, which means viewers can expect a lot more of the character in season 2.

Other new additions to the cast include Lynskey's real-life husband, Jason Ritter, in an unspecified guest-starring role; Elijah Wood, as a dedicated Citizen Detective who works with Misty; and Obi-Wan Kenobi supporting actress Simone Kessell as the older version of Courtney Eaton's Lottie.

Season 2 also stars Sophie Nélisse (The Book Thief), Jasmin Savoy Brown (The Leftovers), Sophie Thatcher (Prospect), Samantha Hanratty (Shameless), Eaton (Mad Max: Fury Road), Steven Krueger (The Originals), Warren Kole (Shades of Blue), and Kevin Alves.

Yellowjackets, which is created by Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson, will return for its highly-anticipated second season starting Friday, March 24 on streaming and on-demand for all Showtime subscribers, before making its on-air debut on Sunday, March 26 at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

