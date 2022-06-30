Get your first look at Jimmy Fallon and Keke Palmer on the reboot of celebrity game show Password

The secret word is... teaser trailer.

EW's got your first look at Password, NBC's reboot of the 1960s game show, starring Jimmy Fallon (who is also producing) and hosted by Keke Palmer.

Throughout the series, contestants will partner with Fallon and other celebrities to face off in a game of words. There will be eight hour-long episodes, featuring celebrity/contestant duos as they compete for cash prizes using only one-word clues to guess a secret password.

As previously announced, the first episode of the reboot will feature a tribute to Betty White, who played on the original series and is considered one of the best Password players of all time.

Fallon is becoming a bit of a game show maven, having already established a series of games (including Password) as part of his line-up on The Tonight Show. Via his production company Electric Hot Dog, he also has NBC's musical game show That's My Jam, now heading into its second season, as well as Clash of the Cover Bands on E!

One name missing from that celebrity contestant line-up? Kristen Wiig, who we'd love to see make an appearance as her SNL character, Mindy Gracin, perhaps the worst player of Password spoof Secret Word to ever live.

