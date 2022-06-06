Wednesday Addams and her iconic braids are back.

As part of its Geeked Week programming, Netflix has released a first look at Jenna Ortega in its upcoming Addams Family series Wednesday. From co-creators Al Gough and Miles Millar, Wednesday is looking to tell a new part of the Addams Family story, jumping ahead to Wednesday's teen years.

"In every previous iteration, Wednesday has been younger," Al Gough previously told EW. "We loved the idea of aging her up to 15."

Jenna Ortega as Wednesday Addams in Wednesday Jenna Ortega on 'Wednesday' | Credit: Matthias Clamer/Netflix

The show, which has Tim Burton on board as a director and executive producer, is billed as a "sleuthing, supernaturally infused mystery" as Wednesday navigates life at Nevermore Academy. As the series description says, "Wednesday attempts to master her emerging psychic ability, thwart a monstrous killing spree that has terrorized the local town, and solve the supernatural mystery that embroiled her parents 25 years ago — all while navigating her new and very tangled relationships at Nevermore."

Now, we have a first look at Ortega in costume. "We've never seen her as a teenage girl," Ortega previously told EW. "You know, it's funny and sweet and almost charming to hear this eight-year-old's obsession with murder and blood and guts. As she gets older, that nasty attitude or [those] biting remarks, it's almost kind of hard to not make it sound like every other teenage girl. So, it's like, how do we establish this character and give her the same fire without letting her become something that she's not?"

The eight-hour series also stars Luis Guzmán as Gomez Addams, Catherine Zeta-Jones as Morticia Addams, and even Christina Ricci as a mysterious new character. Ricci, of course, is known for playing Wednesday in the 1991 film The Addams Family and 1993's Addams Family Values.

As the torch is passed to Ortega, she knows she has big shoes to fill. "I've never had the opportunity to play an iconic character before," Ortega told EW. "I know she's well-loved and well-respected and I just don't want to mess her up."

Wednesday is set to hit Netflix in 2022.

