The Game of Thrones star is set to play the devil in the upcoming TV adaptation of Neil Gaiman's iconic comic — and her appearance was unveiled at DC FanDome.

Take a first look at Gwendoline Christie as Lucifer in Netflix's The Sandman

What do you know about the devil, anyway?

When Neil Gaiman, Sam Kieth, and Mike Dringenberg created their now-iconic fantasy comic The Sandman, they introduced a new version of Lucifer — one who took as much from the aesthetic of David Bowie as from the Bible. That character became so popular that he spun off into his own Lucifer series (written by Mike Carey) after The Sandman concluded. That Lucifer comic became the rough basis for the Netflix show of the same name, but now that Netflix is producing a live-action series adaptation of The Sandman, it's time for a new devil to rise.

As part of the DC FanDome event on Saturday, Warner Bros. and Netflix unveiled a first look at Gwendoline Christie's portrayal of Lucifer in The Sandman TV show. Mostly she's shrouded in shadow, accompanied by the warning "Never play games with Lucifer."

As readers of The Sandman know, Dream (Tom Sturridge) will indeed embark on a very dangerous game in Hell.

Gwendoline Christie as Lucifer in Netflix's 'The Sandman' First look at Gwendoline Christie as Lucifer in Netflix's 'The Sandman' | Credit: warner bros./netflix

Gwendoline Christie as Lucifer in Netflix's 'The Sandman' Behold Lucifer's dark wings from Netflix's 'The Sandman' | Credit: Warner Bros./Netflix

A second photo is a close-up of Lucifer's black wings, with the tips resembling the heads of ravens. Dream is a fan of ravens himself, and always keeps one as a companion — don't forget that Matthew the Raven will be voiced by Patton Oswalt in the new show.

Check out the images above. The Sandman does not yet have a release date.

