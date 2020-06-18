Get a first look at Dave Franco and Bill Murray in Quibi comedy The Now

For Dave Franco, there's no time like the present. Literally.

EW has an exclusive first look at Quibi's upcoming comedy series The Now, starring the 35-year-old actor as Ed Poole, a down-on-his-luck man with a long family history of depression and mental illness. When his girlfriend dumps him and his brother dies by suicide, he vows to abandon his past and stop fretting about his future, deciding to only live in, well, The Now.

"The show is very hopeful, even though it has these serious undertones,” says Franco (Neighbors). The result is a bleak comedy that can be both grim and gutbusting, directed by Bobby Farrelly and co-created by his brother Peter (the duo best known for Dumb and Dumber and There’s Something About Mary).

“I was curious to see how they would approach this material, which has darker elements than what they’re known for,” Franco adds. “To their credit, they somehow pulled off this beautiful tonal balance where they were able to have the humor without undermining the heavier issues like suicide and depression.”

The series follows Ed as he tries to forge a new path and rebuild his life, but fortunately for him, he isn’t alone on his journey to enlightenment. Daryl Hannah also stars as his overbearing mother, with O’Shea Jackson Jr. and Jimmy Tatro as his well-intentioned but less-than-helpful best friends.

Image zoom Darko Sikman/Quibi

Rounding out Ed’s support system is Bill Murray as a soft-spoken, ponytail-sporting therapist, who’s less concerned with Ed’s mental health than he is with collecting his co-pay. But although Ed may not get much out of his therapy sessions, Franco did, and he tried to treat every scene with Murray as a master class with a comedy legend.

“He lived up to everything that I wanted him to be,” Franco says with a laugh. “After my first scene with him, I realized that the best thing for me to do was throw away everything that I had prepared and just jump on whatever train he was on.”

The Now will debut on Quibi on July 13.