All hail the Queen. Catherine Zeta-Jones makes a regal return to the small screen, headlining Queen America. The 10 episode half-hour series premieres Nov. 21 on Facebook Watch, with new episodes available weekly on the show page. Zeta-Jones is Vicki Ellis, a renowned (and ruthless) Oklahoma pageant coach who tries to mold the hapless Samantha (Belle Shouse) into a winner, a task that could cost her her reputation and career. Click through for a first look at the delicious pageant world (no talent competition necessary).