The "Havana" singer makes her debut on the NBC singing competition in September.

Camila Cabello wastes no time sparring with Blake Shelton as new coach in The Voice first look

If you were worried about who would be the target of Blake Shelton's playful jabs and teasing on season 22 of The Voice with Kelly Clarkson and Ariana Grande stepping away, worry no longer. Camila Cabello occupies the spinning red chair right next to his and, as seen in EW's exclusive first look at the new season (below), she can dish it just as well as she can take it.

It's clear from the clip that Cabello and Shelton, who's been on the show since it started in 2011, will be going head-to-head throughout the season — they are antagonizing each other in the preview and clearly have already developed a competitive spirit.

After eight seasons, singer and talk show host Clarkson decided to take a break from the show, leaving an open seat amongst the judges. And Grande is popular, a.k.a. busy, right now prepping to start filming the Wicked movies. In addition to the Cabello, former coach Gwen Stefani is returning this year.

While this is Cabello's first time as a coach on The Voice, this isn't her first time on the show. Last season she was one of the advisors for John Legend's team, which should make for an interesting dynamic now that they're competing against each other.

The Voice Camila Cabello Gwen Stefani and Camila Cabello on season 22 of 'The Voice' | Credit: NBC

Cabello could also hold an advantage over the other coaches because she, like Clarkson, rose to fame through a talent competition herself. Cabello, along with her Fifth Harmony bandmates, competed for eight weeks before finishing third on the second season of The X Factor. Despite not winning, the group went on to become one of the most successful girl groups of all time. Expect Cabello will use her experience as both a singer and former reality-competition contestant to help connect with her team.

Season 22 of The Voice premieres Monday, Sept. 19 at 8 p.m. on NBC.

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.

Related content: