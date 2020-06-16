See first look at Brendan Gleeson as Trump, Jeff Daniels as James Comey in Showtime miniseries

As a certain president might say, this is yuge.

Showtime has released the first images from its upcoming limited series The Comey Rule, giving us our first look at Brendan Gleeson and Jeff Daniels as President Donald Trump and former FBI Director James Comey, respectively. Admittedly, it's not so much a first look as a first glimpse at Gleeson in character, as you can see below, but that certainly is a convincing silhouette.

Image zoom CBS Television Studios/SHOWTIME

This series will mark the first high-profile dramatic portrayal of Trump since his election to the presidency. Announced last year, The Comey Rule is based on the former FBI director's bestselling book, A Higher Loyalty, as well as additional interviews with key figures, and tells "the story of two powerful figures, Comey and Trump, whose strikingly different personalities, ethics and loyalties put them on a collision course," according to a press release.

The two-part, four-hour series, adapted and directed by Oscar nominee Billy Ray (Captain Phillips), will begin by examining the FBI's investigations into Hillary Clinton's emails and Russian interference in the 2016 election, before heading into "a virtual day-by-day account" of the early months of Trump's presidency and his tumultuous relationship with Comey. A formidable ensemble of acting talent is also on board, including Holly Hunter as former Acting Attorney General Sally Yates, Michael Kelly as former FBI Director Andrew McCabe, Jennifer Ehle as Patrice Comey, Jonathan Banks as former National Intelligence Director James Clapper, Kingsley Ben-Adir as President Obama, and Peter Coyote as Robert Mueller.

The Comey Rule will premiere on Showtime on back-to-back nights in late November.