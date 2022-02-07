Laurence Fishburne, who is the voice of the Beyonder, is also the show's executive producer.

Take a first look at the cast of Marvel's Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur cartoon

Whoever said little girls can't be superheroes? Back in 2015, the writers Brandon Montclare and Amy Reeder teamed up with artist Natacha Bustos to create a Marvel comic called Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur, about a nine-year-old genius named Lunella Lafayette who forges a telepathic bond with a gigantic dino after accidentally bringing it into the present through a time vortex. The comic has proved popular over the years, especially with younger readers, and is now being adapted as a cartoon series by Disney Television Animation.

EW can exclusively reveal a first look at how Lunella and her family appear on the show, and the star-studded voice cast (which includes Alfre Woodard, Sasheer Zamata, and more) giving them life. Check out the lineup below. Laurence Fishburne, who voices the iconic Marvel character known as the Beyonder, is an executive producer on the show.

"I am overjoyed to share a little Black Girl Magic with the debut of Lunella Lafayette, her family, Devil Dinosaur, Casey and The Beyonder," Fishburne said in a statement. "We at Cinema Gypsy Productions and Disney Television Animation hope that Marvel's Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur will be a family favorite and an inspiration to the younger generations."

Marvel's Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur will premiere this summer on Disney Channel and subsequently on Disney+ as well.

Moon Girl (Diamond White) Described as one of the smartest people in the Marvel universe (which as we know is really saying a lot), 13-year-old Lunella Lafayette protects her beloved Lower East Side community as the roller-skating, gadget-wielding superhero known as Moon Girl. Devil Dinosaur (Fred Tatasciore) Devil Dinosaur is like a 10-ton dog: he's playful, fiercely loyal and utterly driven by his appetite. As Moon Girl's partner (and family), he contributes muscle, teeth, claws, cunning, and an excellent sniffer. Adria (Sasheer Zamata) Lunella's mom, Adria, is a social activist and musician who serves as the DJ at Roll With It, the family-owned roller-skating rink. James Jr. (Jermaine Fowler) Lunella's dad, James Jr., is an optimistic and unconventional businessman. He and his family run Roll With It, the last roller-skating rink in New York City. "Roll with it" also happens to be James' personal credo, as he always looks on the bright side of life. Mimi (Alfre Woodard) Lunella's grandmother, Mimi, is the family's rock. She suffers no fools and guides all – particularly Lunella – with gentle reminders and advice. But act foolishly or get on her bad side and she'll set you straight with one of her patented zingers. Pops (Gary Anthony Williams) Pops is Lunella's cool grandpa and the proud owner of Roll With It. He is a clever tinkerer and meticulous craftsman, constructing custom skates and reviving old pairs until they're better than new. Casey (Libe Barer) A 13-year-old Puerto Rican-Jewish powerhouse, Casey is Moon Girl's manager and best friend. Her mission is to make Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur the most beloved superheroes around. The Beyonder (Laurence Fishburne) The Beyonder is a curious, mischievous, mercurial being. He's a comedically impish and self-centered trickster. While the all-knowing, all-powerful Beyonder is brilliant when it comes to the makeup of matter and the universe, he is clueless about humans.

