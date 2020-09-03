Get a first look at the Giraffe from The Masked Singer season 4

By Lauren Huff
September 03, 2020 at 04:01 PM EDT
The savanna is looking mighty refined.

This exclusive first look at the Giraffe costume from The Masked Singer's upcoming fourth season reveals a very baroque figure, complete with a wig and heels.

Check out the official portrait of the Giraffe (above) and their first promo below.

The singing competition series will be hosted once again by Nick Cannon and features panelists Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthyNicole Scherzinger, and Robin Thicke.

In addition to the Giraffe, Fox has also teased the identity of 13 other costumes: Gremlin, Snow Owl, Crocodile, Broccoli, Popcorn, Seahorse, Jellyfish, Mushroom, Whatchamacallit, Squiggly Monster, Dragon, Baby Alien, and Sun.

According to a release, the season four celebrity contestants combined have sold more than 281 million records worldwide, appeared in more than 5,475 episodes of television and 151 films, appeared in five Super Bowls, have four stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and one Time 100 Most Influential persons.

The Masked Singer will air on Fox from 8-9 p.m. ET/PT on Sept. 23.

