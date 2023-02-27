See action-packed first look at Arnold Schwarzenegger's first scripted series lead role in FUBAR

He's back, baby — and this time, he's on the small screen.

Netflix is pulling back the veil on Arnold Schwarzenegger's next action-packed project, which has hilariously been dubbed FUBAR. The series marks the first leading role for the actor on a scripted television show.

A quick teaser of the series released Monday (and viewable below) reveals a snippet of the action and comedy we can expect, as well as a release date of May 25.

Per the logline, FUBAR follows a father and daughter who learn that they've each secretly been working as CIA Operatives for years. The two then realize their entire relationship has been a lie and that they truly don't know one another at all. Forced to team up as partners, the series tackles universal family dynamics against a global backdrop of spies, action, and humor.

"Everywhere I go, people ask me when I'm going to do another big action comedy like True Lies. Well, here it is," Schwarzenegger said in a statement. "FUBAR will kick your ass and make you laugh — and not just for two hours. You get a whole season."

In a separate statement, creator, showrunner, and executive producer Nick Santora called the series "by far, the most surreal project of my career." He continued, "I grew up watching Arnold Schwarzenegger films — I'd hit my dad up for a few bucks so I could race to the movies and see the biggest star in the world on the big screen — so creating the first scripted television project for Arnold is unbelievably exciting for me."

Santora added, "The thing I always marveled at was how Schwarzenegger could be funny while still kicking ass ... that's why I wanted FUBAR to be a hysterical, CIA-spy comedy mixed with heart-stopping action! And it is all that — and more. I'd love to elaborate with more details, but, sorry, it's classified."

In addition to starring, Schwarzenegger also serves as executive producer. The series, which is produced by Skydance Television, also stars Monica Barbaro, Jay Baruchel, Fortune Feimster, Milan Carter, Travis Van Winkle, Gabriel Luna, and Fabiana Udenio.

See more from FUBAR in the first-look images below.

Fubar. Arnold Schwarzenegger as Luke Brunner in episode 104 of Fubar. Cr. Christos Kalohoridis/Netflix © 2023 Arnold Schwarzenegger as Luke Brunner in episode 104 of 'Fubar.' | Credit: Christos Kalohoridis/Netflix

Fubar. (L to R) Monica Barbaro as Emma Brunner, Jay Baruchel as Carter Perlmutter, Arnold Schwarzenegger as Luke Brunner in episode 101 of Fubar. Cr. Amanda Matlovich/Netflix © 2023 (L to R) Monica Barbaro as Emma Brunner, Jay Baruchel as Carter Perlmutter, Arnold Schwarzenegger as Luke Brunner in episode 101 of 'Fubar.' | Credit: Amanda Matlovich/Netflix

Fubar. (L to R) Travis Van Winkle as Aldon Reece, Fortune Feimster as Roo Russell in episode 104 of Fubar. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2023 (L to R) Travis Van Winkle as Aldon Reece, Fortune Feimster as Roo Russell in episode 104 of 'Fubar.' | Credit: Netflix

Fubar. Arnold Schwarzenegger as Luke Brunner in episode 101 of Fubar. Cr. Christos Kalohoridis/Netflix © 2023 Credit: Christos Kalohoridis/Netflix

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.