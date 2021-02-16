Get your first look at Alan Cumming as a cocky Europol agent on Prodigal Son

Alan Cumming is on the case.

EW can exclusively bring you the first look at the Scottish actor's guest spot on Prodigal Son. Arriving in the March 2 episode, Cumming is set to play Simon Hoxley, a supremely confident and cocky Europol agent known as "The MindSleuth" (which also happens to be the title of his autobiography) in a two-episode arc.

Image zoom Credit: FOX

Considered one of the most celebrated criminal profilers in the world, Hoxley travels to New York to solve the murder of Nicholas Endicott (played by Dermot Mulroney) which naturally doesn't look so great for Malcolm Bright (Tom Payne) considering his and Ainsley's (Halston Sage) role in Endicott's disappearance.

Image zoom Credit: FOX

Meanwhile, Malcolm, still reeling from the latest events with Ainsley, focuses on the next case: the murder of a famous plastic surgeon. Over at Claremont, Martin (Michael Sheen) gets a new job working in the infirmary with resident MD Dr. Vivian Capshaw (Catherine Zeta-Jones). And because there wasn't already enough family drama to contend with on this show, Jessica is surprised to learn her younger sister is in town.

See Cumming's first appearance on the creepy crime drama will be in "Face Value," airing Tuesday, March 2 at 9 p.m. on Fox.