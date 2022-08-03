The queer vampire series based on a 2020 short story and produced by Emma Roberts got staked through its lovelorn heart.

First Kill bites the dust, canceled after first season on Netflix

It's never easy being a teen vampire, and now it's gotten a bit harder. First Kill has been canceled by Netflix after its first season, EW can confirm.

Based on New York Times best-selling author Victoria "V. E." Schwab's 2020 short story of the same name, First Kill is basically Romeo and Juliet with teeth.

As a legacy vampire, teenager Juliette (Sarah Catherine Hook) is destined to make her first kill and take her place in her family. But when she meets Calliope (Imani Lewis), the new girl in town, the two start to fall in love. The problem? Calliope's family has a destiny all its own, and it just so happens to be hunting monsters.

With both of the young women preparing for their (very different) first kills, their love will be put to the test. With fate working against them — and even their parents forbidding them from being together — Juliette and Calliope will have to decide what kind of lives they want.

When it comes to renewals and cancellations, Netlfix always look at viewing versus cost. Though First Kill cracked the top 10, that list ranks popularity at a moment in time, but doesn't account for viewing completion or viewing versus cost.

Premiering back in June, First Kill was created by Felicia D. Henderson (The Punisher, Gossip Girl), and featured Elizabeth Mitchell (Margo), Will Swenson (Sebastian), Aubion Wise (Talia), Jason Robert Moore (Jack), Gracie Dzienny (Elinor), Dylan McNamara (Oliver), Dominic Goodman (Apollo), Phillip Mullings Jr (Theo)., MK xyz (Tess), Jonas Dylan Allen (Ben), and Roberto Mendez (Noah). Emma Roberts and Karah Preiss also served as executive producers.

