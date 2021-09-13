First Hawkeye trailer sets up a Christmas caper for Clint Barton and Kate Bishop

Can these two archers beat the bad guys and get the founding Avenger back to his family in time for the holiday?

The upcoming Disney+ show Hawkeye is all set to premiere on Nov. 24 — and that date is not an accident. The first trailer for the live-action Marvel Cinematic Universe series, released on Monday, made clear that Christmas is at the front of mind for Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner).

The last time we saw Clint, at the end of Avengers: Endgame, he had achieved the impossible: reuniting with his family after they had been wiped out by Thanos' snap. Clint had spent the five years of their absence going down a very dark path as a violent vigilante. The new Hawkeye trailer shows that though Clint would love to put that period behind him and celebrate Christmas with his family, the past isn't quite past. A new character has shown up in New York wearing his old vigilante outfit, and when Clint parts from his family to investigate, he finds himself face-to-face with Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld).

HAWKEYE Credit: Chuck Zlotnick/Marvel Studios

Kate is overjoyed to meet him, even though she refers to herself as "the world's greatest archer." They soon team up to take on the enemies Clint made during his vigilante phase. They have cool moments (Clint catching and throwing back a Molotov cocktail, Kate blowing up an armored truck with an explosive arrow) and less-than-smooth stunts (Kate falling on her face while attempting to rescue Clint from a hostage situation).

The trappings of Christmas season in New York also add a Home Alone-like vibe to the proceedings, as Clint races to try to get back to his family in time for the holiday. There are plenty of references to Marvel comics, particularly the Matt Fraction/David Aja Hawkeye series that first united Clint and Kate on the page, but also new touches as well: Namely, the intriguing glimpses at Hamilton-like Broadway sensation Rogers: The Musical.

Watch the trailer above and see the poster below (which features a certain lovable dog, unfortunately not that prevalent in the trailer itself). Hawkeye premieres Nov. 24 on Disney+.

HAWKEYE Credit: MARVEL STUDIOS