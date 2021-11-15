First Halo live-action series teaser reveals 2022 premiere

After years of waiting and delayed starts, the teaser is confirmation that fans can finally look forward to the series coming to life.

Halo is officially coming to the live-action world next year. In celebration of XBox's 20th anniversary, Paramount+ released a new teaser as well as an official release year — 2022 — for the scripted series based on the iconic video game.

The teaser, which previews a quick first look at Pablo Schreiber's Master Chief as he dons his iconic armor, doesn't reveal much except a streaming date. But after years of waiting and delayed starts, it's confirmation that fans can finally look forward to the series coming to life.

Halo Paramount+'s live-action "Halo" series will premiere in 2022. | Credit: Paramount+

News of the project first hit around 2018, when it was originally planned to debut on Showtime before finding another home on Paramount+. At the time, Schreiber's casting was announced for the lead role of Master Cheif, with the character described as "Earth's most advanced warrior in the 26th century and the only hope of salvation for a civilization pushed to the brink of destruction by the Covenant, an unstoppable alliance of alien worlds committed to the destruction of humanity."

Hulu's New York Comic Con After Party Pablo Schreiber | Credit: Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images

Halo will merge familiar characters from the game into the live action world, with Californication's Natascha McElhone playing Dr. Catherine Halsey and Bokeem Woodbine (Fargo, Spider-Man: Homecoming) playing Soren-006, "a morally complex privateer at the fringes of human civilization whose fate will bring him into conflict with his former military masters and his old friend, the Master Chief."

Jen Taylor also returns to voice Master Cheif's advanced AI partner Cortana, a role she played in the video game.

The show will also introduce Bentley Kalu (Avengers: Age of Ultron), Natasha Culzac (The Witcher), and Kate Kennedy (Catastrophe) as three new characters.

Watch the full teaser below.

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.