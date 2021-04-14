Say g'day to the queens of Australia and New Zealand.

RuPaul's Drag Race Down Under trailer hits queen sweet spots and 'rotten' runways

RuPaul's Drag Race Streaming Options

The hennies are hopping in the first trailer for RuPaul's Drag Race Down Under.

Queens of the South converge in the first-ever Aussie-Kiwi Werk Room in the clip below, which also sees RuPaul and Michelle Visage dishing out candid criticism.

"The first costume? Yeah, that was rotten," RuPaul says during a Werk Room visit, leaving all the queens' jaws hilariously anchored to the floor.

Visage also delivers a few jabs on the runway alongside new judge Rhys Nicholson, while the queens at large appear to be primed for chaos backstage and on the runway.

Among the 10 queens competing for the global franchise's first Down Under crown are dolls from both Australia and New Zealand, including Anita Wigl'it, host and judge of New Zealand's House of Drag TV series, and her cohost, Kita Mean, as well House season 2 runner-up Elektra Shock. Joining them are the brilliantly named Karen From Finance, Jojo Zaho — a Miss First Nation Indigenous drag queen pageant competitor — and Art Simone — star of various TV series and feature films and Australia's reigning Drag Performer of the Year pageant winner.

Drag Race Down Under premieres May 1 on the WOW Presents Plus app, on TVNZ in New Zealand, and on Stan in Australia. Watch the first trailer above.

Subscribe to EW's BINGE podcast for a full recaps of all 12 seasons of RuPaul's Drag Race, featuring exclusive interviews with Trixie Mattel, Katya, Peppermint, Bianca Del Rio, Bob the Drag Queen, Sasha Velour, and more.

Streaming Options

Related content: