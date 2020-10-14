Netflix released a first look at the series based off of Kristin Hannah's book Firefly Lane.

Katherine Heigl and Sarah Chalke spark an everlasting bond in Firefly Lane first look

Katherine Heigl of rom-com royalty is back, only this new show is more about a platonic love story.

Netflix released a first-look at Firefly Lane, a new series adaptation of author Kristin Hannah's book of the same name about a friendship between two women that spans three decades.

They first meet when shy, 14-year-old Kate unexpectedly becomes friends with cool girl Tully. When a tragedy brings them together, they become bonded for life. As adults, Kate (Sarah Chalke) and Tully (Heigl) experience years of ups, downs, heartbreak, joy, triumphs, disappointments, and even a love triangle. Tully chooses wealth and fame, while Kate chooses family and motherhood.

"That was the thing about best friends," Tully and Kate say in the teaser trailer. "Like sisters and mothers, they could piss you off or make you cry and break your heart, but in the end when the chips were down they were there making you laugh even in your darkest hours."

Hannah serves as co-executive producer, while series creator Maggie Friedman (Witches of East End) acts as showrunner.

Rounding out the main cast are Ben Lawson (13 Reasons Why) as Johnny, Ali Skovbye (Breakthrough) as young Tully, Roan Curtis (The Magicians) as young Kate, Yael Yurman (The Man in the High Castle) as Marah, and Beau Garrett (Girlfriends' Guide to Divorce) as Cloud.

Firefly Lane will premiere sometime in 2021.

