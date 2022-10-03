Firefly Lane to end with 2-part second season at Netflix

Katherine Heigl and Sarah Chalke's friendship drama will say goodbye with 16 more episodes.

The lights are being turned out on Firefly Lane.

The series' forthcoming second season will be its final one at Netflix, the streamer announced Monday. But it's not all bad news for fans of the friendship drama: The new season will be supersized, consisting of 16 episodes and broken up into two parts. (Season 1 was 10 episodes.)

Part 1, featuring the first eight episodes, will debut Dec. 2. Part 2 will launch in 2023.

Firefly Lane viewers will recall that season 1 ended on a major cliffhanger, with best friends Tully (Katherine Heigl) and Kate (Sarah Chalke) having fallen out after Tully did something unforgivable to Kate — but it's unclear what exactly she did.

Sarah Chalke and Katherine Heigl on 'Firefly Lane' Sarah Chalke and Katherine Heigl on 'Firefly Lane' | Credit: Diyah Pera/Netflix

According to Netflix's season 2 synopsis, the answer will come in the new season, which will also tackle Kate grappling with the painful aftermath of Johnny's (Ben Lawson) ill-fated trip to Iraq, while Tully faces a lawsuit after walking away from her talk show and must start her career over from the bottom. Tully will also go on a quest to find the father she never met.

Meanwhile, the flashbacks will continue with jaunts into the '70s and '80s, where the women will deal with Kate and Johnny falling in love, Tully's rising career, cocky co-workers, and facing high school apart after Tully's mother goes to jail for dealing drugs, forcing her to live far away with her grandmother.

New additions to the cast in season 2 include India de Beaufort (as Charlotte), Greg Germann (as Benedict), Jolene Purdy (as Justine), and Ignacio Serricchio (as Danny). Additional cast includes Ben Lawson, Beau Garrett, Ali Skovbye, Roan Curtis, and Yael Yurman.

Maggie Friedman once again serves as showrunner and executive producer, along with fellow EPs Heigl, Shawn Williamson, Michael Spiller, and Stephanie Germain.