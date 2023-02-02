"I was just really proud of him,” Wolfhard said.

Finn Wolfhard 'had a big smile' on his face when Stranger Things costar Noah Schnapp came out

The TV family that slays Vecnas together, stays together. And for Stranger Things star Finn Wolfhard, that might not mean texting everyday, but it's certainly true when it comes to unconditional love for his friends.

STRANGER THINGS. (L to R) Finn Wolfhard as Mike Wheeler and Noah Schnapp as Will Byers in STRANGER THINGS. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2022 Finn Wolfhard was 'really proud' of 'Stranger Things' co-star Noah Schnapp for coming out | Credit: Netflix

"When I saw it, I just had a big smile on my face," Wolfhard said. "I was just really proud of him."

This came after a discussion of his relationship to his Stranger Things family, having effectively grown up together over the past seven or so years.

"We're not on everyday-text vibes in any way," the 20-year-old actor said. "Do you text your cousins every day? Probably not. They're our family. We'll talk on each other's birthdays. We'll talk once in a while. But in the same way that family works, if I ever needed anything, they're there."

In early January, Schnapp shared a TikTok post in which he wrote, "When I finally told my friends and family I was gay after being scared in the closet for 18 years and all they said was 'we know.'" He captioned the post, "I guess I'm more similar to Will than I thought."

Schnapp was referencing his Stranger Things character Will Byers, whom he confirmed was also also gay and in love with his best friend Mike, played by Wolfhard. The last season teased Will's coming out with a few emotional scenes between Will and Mike and Will and his brother Jonathan (Charlie Heaton).

"Obviously, it was hinted at in season 1: It was always kind of there, but you never really knew, is it just him growing up slower than his friends?" Schnapp told Variety back in July. "Now that he's gotten older, they made it a very real, obvious thing. Now it's 100 percent clear that he is gay and he does love Mike. But before, it was a slow arc."

