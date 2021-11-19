The teaser trailer shows those dances aren't as easy as Channing Tatum makes them look.

Watch what one Finding Magic Mike contender does to someone's grandma in the HBO Max competition show

Channing Tatum and Steven Soderbergh want to help men rediscover their "magic."

The star and director of the original Magic Mike film are producers on a new HBO Max competition series, Finding Magic Mike, which assembles 10 men from across the country who feel like they've lost their, well, magic. The show puts these men through the wringer of a Magic Mike-style boot camp, where they learn sexy and daring dance routines in search of being crowned "the real Magic Mike." The winner receives a cash prize.

Tatum may have made those kinds of dances look easy in the two Magic Mike movies, but clearly there are growing pains involved.

The new trailer for Finding Magic Mike finds one guy getting his shirt stuck on his head in the middle of a strip tease, and others learning how to pull off dance moves. The most outrageous bit comes at the end, when one contestant starts unleashing his moves on an older woman on stage.

"Yo, that's somebody's grandma, bro!" Someone shouts at them.

All seven episodes of Finding Magic Mike land on HBO Max Dec. 16. Watch the trailer above.

