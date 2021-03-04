Teen angst alert: Felicity, My So-Called Life are coming to Hulu

We have some important news for you. Today Hulu announced that all four seasons of Felicity — the beloved Keri Russell drama that ran from 1998 to 2002 on The WB (now The CW) — will once again be available to stream on Tuesday, March 9. Also returning to the streamer as part of its "90s Week" celebration: My So-Called Life (March 11), the seminal (and short-lived) ABC drama starring Claire Danes and Jared Leto, and Blossom (March 8), the hat-tastic NBC comedy starring Mayim Bialik.