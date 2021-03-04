Teen angst alert: Felicity, My So-Called Life are coming to Hulu
The iconic teen dramas are part of the streamer's '90s Week' celebration, which also features the premiere of Mayim Bialik's NBC comedy Blossom.
We have some important news for you. Today Hulu announced that all four seasons of Felicity — the beloved Keri Russell drama that ran from 1998 to 2002 on The WB (now The CW) — will once again be available to stream on Tuesday, March 9. Also returning to the streamer as part of its "90s Week" celebration: My So-Called Life (March 11), the seminal (and short-lived) ABC drama starring Claire Danes and Jared Leto, and Blossom (March 8), the hat-tastic NBC comedy starring Mayim Bialik.
The premieres are all part of the lead-up to Kid90, the documentary by Punky Brewster star Soleil Moon Frye about her life growing up as a star in the 1990s. Frye — who currently stars in the Punky revival on Peacock — assembled a wealth of home movies, audio recordings, and new interviews with fellow former child stars (including Mark-Paul Gosselaar, Stephen Dorff, and Brian Austin Green) for Kid90, which premieres March 12 on Hulu. (Mild spoiler alert: Charlie Sheen also plays a key and surprising role in the doc as well.)
