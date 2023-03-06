Huffman stars in an episode of The Good Doctor setting up a potential spin-off, The Good Lawyer.

See first look at Felicity Huffman's return to TV after college admissions scandal in The Good Doctor

All rise for Felicity Huffman's return to television.

In the March 13 episode of The Good Doctor, Huffman will star as Janet Stewart, a highly regarded attorney and partner at a law firm with a fierce intellect and dry wit, in what is being called an "embedded pilot episode" meant to set up a possible spin-off series, The Good Lawyer.

EW is exclusively debuting a clip from the episode, above. In it, Shaun (Freddie Highmore) is anxious to meet a lawyer after being sued. Aaron (Richard Shiff) assures him Janet is "smart, she's tough, and she'll fight for you — I've been impressed with her every time." And in a seemingly tongue-in-cheek nod to the spin-off, he adds, "When you run a hospital, it's good to know a good lawyer." Wink, wink.

The episode (and the series, should it be ordered) marks the first major return to television for Huffman since she served 11 days in prison for her involvement in the 2019 college admissions scandal.

In the episode, Shaun seeks legal representation to help him win a case and puts his faith in a promising young lawyer who has obsessive compulsive disorder. The episode is written by co-showrunners David Shore and Liz Friedman, and directed by Ruben Fleischer.

Kennedy McMann (Nancy Drew) also appears in the episode as Joni DeGroot, the brilliant, funny and self-aware lawyer who is relatively new to her prestigious law firm when she takes Shaun's case. Bethlehem Million also plays Abbie, Joni's compassionate, practical, slightly older sister.

The Good Doctor also stars Hill Harper as Dr. Marcus Andrews, Fiona Gubelmann as Dr. Morgan Reznick, Will Yun Lee as Dr. Alex Park, Christina Chang as Dr. Audrey Lim, Paige Spara as Lea Dilallo, Bria Samoné Henderson as Dr. Jordan Allen, Noah Galvin as Dr. Asher Wolke, and Brandon Larracuente as Dr. Daniel Perez.

The Good Doctor airs Mondays at 10/9c on ABC.

