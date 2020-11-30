Felicity Huffman finds first TV gig since college admissions scandal in baseball comedy pilot

Now that she has done her time and is a free woman, it seems Felicity Huffman is coming back to television.

EW has confirmed that the Emmy-winning actress has been cast in a new pilot for ABC inspired by the life of Susan Savage, owner of the minor-league baseball team the Sacramento River Cats. The pilot marks Huffman's first TV project since she pleaded guilty and served her sentence in the college admissions bribery scheme.

Produced by Aaron Kaplan of Kapital Entertainment, the pilot will be written by Becky Hartman Edwards (Switched at Birth) and costar Zack Gottsagen, the breakout star of the 2019 film The Peanut Butter Falcon.

Image zoom Credit: David M. Benett/WireImage

Deadline first reported details of the half-hour, single-camera comedy, which will follow Huffman's character as she navigates life after her husband's sudden death, now being at the helm of a Triple-A ball club alongside her baseball devotee son, who has Down syndrome (Gottsagen).

Huffman, Savage, and Hartman Edwards will executive-produce the project with Kapital's Kaplan and Dana Honor, plus Artist First's Joel Zadak. Gottsagen will serve as a producer.

While the project only has a pilot production commitment, it makes sense for ABC to be the home of Huffman's first big TV gig after her involvement in the college admissions scandal given that she's made three Emmy-winning shows with the network: Sports Night, Desperate Housewives, and American Crime.