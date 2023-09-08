We get our first look at the return of a not-so-friendly face.

Fear the Walking Dead teaser reveals the return of Troy Otto

Perhaps it should not be a surprise that a show about zombies would keep bringing people back from the dead, but EW has an exclusive new teaser for the final batch of Fear the Walking Dead episodes that shows the return of yet another character long presumed deceased.

First, it was Kim Dickens' Madison — who "died" in a season 4 baseball stadium fire — that made her way back to the show in the season 7 finale. And now, one of her former foes is following suit.

Fear the Walking Dead Daniel Sharman as Troy Otto on 'Fear the Walking Dead' | Credit: AMC

Tory Otto — whom Madison bludgeoned seemingly to death with a hammer all the way back in season 3 — is alive! And he may have revenge on the mind. It was revealed at San Diego Comic-Con in July that Troy (Daniel Sharman) would be rearing his (apparently impenetrable) head, and this new teaser — which can be watched above — gives us our first look at his return.

"Hey there, Madison," says the former Broke Jaw Ranch psychopath. When asked what he wants, Troy responds: "You took everything from me. I want to know what PADRE is."

All things considered, Troy actually looks pretty good! I mean… you know… for a guy who took a hammer to the skull multiple times. But his reemergence may not be great for anyone else. "He's gonna attack us," says Ruben Blades' Daniel Salazar. "The dead — they are his army."

Fear the Walking Dead Daniel Sharman as Troy Otto on 'Fear the Walking Dead' | Credit: AMC

Of course, maybe Daniel's not even talking about Troy. Maybe he's referring to Colman Domingo's Strand. Strand — who has alternated back and forth between hero and villain more times than you can count — was absent for the entire first half of season 8, as was Danay Garcia's Luciana. Yet both are in the teaser. Also seen in the teaser? Snow! At least what appears to be snow, or a lot of white ash. There's also a shot of a bunch of zombies being unloaded off a barge, and who doesn't want to see that?

Check out the first look at Troy's return — as well as everything else — above. And then place your bets as to who will live and who will die during the last six episodes of Fear the Walking Dead, which kicks off its final run Oct. 22 on AMC.

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.

Related content: