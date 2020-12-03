Nothing to fear, for Fear the Walking Dead has been renewed for season 7

After AMC aired the latest midseason finale for Fear the Walking Dead, the network announced an official renewal for its Walking Dead spinoff.

Season 7 is now officially a go, AMC revealed on the show's official social media channels on Thursday. Word came with a little video teaser. "The past is dead... but the future is bright," a tweet read.

Colby Minifie's Virginia took a larger role as leader of the Pioneers in the first half of season 6, which saw the group displaced among her different encampments and Lennie James' Morgan taking on a new axe-wielding cowboy persona to take her down.

While The Walking Dead sets plans into motion to wrap up the flagship series with an expanded season 11, Fear seems like a player in the franchise's future, at least at the moment. You might say the main show is being stripped for parts. James, who debuted as Morgan first on The Walking Dead, moved over to Fear in a leading role. Amelio's Dwight found a similar on the spin-off, which recently reunited the character with lost love Sherry (Christine Evangelista). Now, Norman Reedus (Daryl) and Melissa McBride (Carol) will eventually ride into the sunset on their own separate spin-off series. There's also an anthology series in the works with the potential to see familiar characters pop in and out.

The Walking Dead: World Beyond, the other spin-off, wrapped the first of what will only be two seasons this past Sunday with a story that offered more intel on the mysterious Civic Republic group that took Andrew Lincoln's Rick Grimes away in a chopper.

Six additional episodes for The Walking Dead's current 10th season will begin airing this February.