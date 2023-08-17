Meet the women, FBoys, and Nice Guys of FBoy Island season 3
FBoy Island
- TV Show
It's baaaaaaaack!
Resurrected reality series FBoy Island is finally returning to our television screens, ladies and gents. And EW can exclusively reveal the women, FBoys, and Nice Guys who will be sussing each other out while we sus them out from home.
Starting with the women, former Bachelorette star Katie Thurston, model Hali Okeowo, and influencer Daniella Grace will band together to search for individual connections while determining which of the 21 men they're joined by are FBoys or Nice Guys.
In case you've been stuck in Limbro, here's a refresher on how the show works: the women go on dates with the men, who are all either a self-proclaimed Nice Guy (read: someone looking for a real relationship) or FBoy (someone looking for a big pay day with the prize money at the end). In previous seasons, if an FBoy was chosen in the end, then he got to decide what to do with the prize money. But as we learned in season 2, there's really no guessing what could happen in that finale.
"The show is full of so many surprises and shocks and twists and turns and you're just like, 'What did I just sign up for?'" Thurston, 32, tells EW.
Grace, 33 — who tells EW she joined the show because she "may or may not have lost a bet" — warns that viewers should "buckle up": "This season is going to be one you won't forget!"
"There will definitely be some blasts from the past (seasons) this season that come in and shake things up!" Okeowo, 28, teases. "Using only one word, I'd say this season is shocking!"
Now that we're even more excited for the season to come out, let's dive into the men. Start guessing who's an FBoy and who's a Nice Guy now!
Bryce G.
Age: 28
Hometown: Los Angeles
Occupation: Consulting firm owner
Christian L.
Age: 30
Hometown: Houston
Occupation: Teacher/Coach
Connor F.
Age: 26
Hometown: Kansas City, Mo.
Occupation: DJ/Healthcare consultant
Curtis "CJ" W.
Age: 24
Hometown: Dallas
Occupation: Basketball player
Deonte "Marquies" P.
Age: 25
Hometown: Dallas
Occupation: Fitness coach
Dio P.
Age: 30
Hometown: Las Vegas
Occupation: Chippendales dancer
Elijah D.
Age: 25
Hometown: Houston
Occupation: Trucking company co-owner
Elisha D.
Age: 25
Hometown: Houston
Occupation: Trucking company co-owner
Evander C.
Age: 25
Hometown: Milwaukee
Occupation: Personal Trainer
Ian M.
Age: 22
Hometown: Nashville
Occupation: Hospitality and branding agency
Jared A.
Age: 24
Hometown: Miami
Occupation: Model/Entrepreneur
Jonathan T.
Age: 31
Hometown: Los Angeles
Occupation: Fashion creative director
Keith M.
Age: 30
Hometown: Las Vegas
Occupation: Opera singer
Kris T.
Age: 25
Hometown: San Diego
Occupation: Sales for a medical marketing company
Marco D.
Age: 28
Hometown: West Hollywood, Calif.
Occupation: Auditor/Comedian
Nyk R.
Age: 32
Hometown: Los Angeles
Occupation: Singer/Songwriter
Pierce W.
Age: 28
Hometown: Los Angeles
Occupation: Yoga teacher
Shaun P.
Age: 29
Hometown: Los Angeles
Occupation: Personal trainer
Steven C.
Age: 23
Hometown: St. Petersburg, Fla.
Occupation: Finance
Tanner G.
Age: 25
Hometown: Anaheim, Calif
Occupation: Manual therapist/Cyber security
Vince X.
Age: 31
Hometown: Los Angeles
Occupation: Lawyer
FBoy Island makes its debut on the CW Oct. 12.
