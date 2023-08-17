Former Bachelorette Katie Thurston, model Hali Okeowo, and influencer Daniella Grace get their pick between 10 Nice Guys and 11 FBoys on the upcoming season on the CW.

It's baaaaaaaack!

Resurrected reality series FBoy Island is finally returning to our television screens, ladies and gents. And EW can exclusively reveal the women, FBoys, and Nice Guys who will be sussing each other out while we sus them out from home.

Starting with the women, former Bachelorette star Katie Thurston, model Hali Okeowo, and influencer Daniella Grace will band together to search for individual connections while determining which of the 21 men they're joined by are FBoys or Nice Guys.

In case you've been stuck in Limbro, here's a refresher on how the show works: the women go on dates with the men, who are all either a self-proclaimed Nice Guy (read: someone looking for a real relationship) or FBoy (someone looking for a big pay day with the prize money at the end). In previous seasons, if an FBoy was chosen in the end, then he got to decide what to do with the prize money. But as we learned in season 2, there's really no guessing what could happen in that finale.

"The show is full of so many surprises and shocks and twists and turns and you're just like, 'What did I just sign up for?'" Thurston, 32, tells EW.

Grace, 33 — who tells EW she joined the show because she "may or may not have lost a bet" — warns that viewers should "buckle up": "This season is going to be one you won't forget!"

"There will definitely be some blasts from the past (seasons) this season that come in and shake things up!" Okeowo, 28, teases. "Using only one word, I'd say this season is shocking!"

Meet the women, FBoys, and Nice Guys of FBoy Island season 3 The men of 'FBoy Island' season 3 | Credit: The CW

Now that we're even more excited for the season to come out, let's dive into the men. Start guessing who's an FBoy and who's a Nice Guy now!

Bryce G.

Age: 28

Hometown: Los Angeles

Occupation: Consulting firm owner

Christian L.

Age: 30

Hometown: Houston

Occupation: Teacher/Coach

Connor F.

Age: 26

Hometown: Kansas City, Mo.

Occupation: DJ/Healthcare consultant

Curtis "CJ" W.

Age: 24

Hometown: Dallas

Occupation: Basketball player

Deonte "Marquies" P.

Age: 25

Hometown: Dallas

Occupation: Fitness coach

Dio P.

Age: 30

Hometown: Las Vegas

Occupation: Chippendales dancer

Elijah D.

Age: 25

Hometown: Houston

Occupation: Trucking company co-owner

Elisha D.

Age: 25

Hometown: Houston

Occupation: Trucking company co-owner

Evander C.

Age: 25

Hometown: Milwaukee

Occupation: Personal Trainer

Ian M.

Age: 22

Hometown: Nashville

Occupation: Hospitality and branding agency

Jared A.

Age: 24

Hometown: Miami

Occupation: Model/Entrepreneur

Jonathan T.

Age: 31

Hometown: Los Angeles

Occupation: Fashion creative director

Keith M.

Age: 30

Hometown: Las Vegas

Occupation: Opera singer

Kris T.

Age: 25

Hometown: San Diego

Occupation: Sales for a medical marketing company

Marco D.

Age: 28

Hometown: West Hollywood, Calif.

Occupation: Auditor/Comedian

Nyk R.

Age: 32

Hometown: Los Angeles

Occupation: Singer/Songwriter

Pierce W.

Age: 28

Hometown: Los Angeles

Occupation: Yoga teacher

Shaun P.

Age: 29

Hometown: Los Angeles

Occupation: Personal trainer

Steven C.

Age: 23

Hometown: St. Petersburg, Fla.

Occupation: Finance

Tanner G.

Age: 25

Hometown: Anaheim, Calif

Occupation: Manual therapist/Cyber security

Vince X.

Age: 31

Hometown: Los Angeles

Occupation: Lawyer

FBoy Island makes its debut on the CW Oct. 12.

