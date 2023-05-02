FBOY Island returns for season 3 on The CW, plus FGIRL Island spin-off

Bust out those Supreme caps! FBOY Island is back for season 3.

The CW has picked up the reality dating series for a third season after a surprise cancellation at HBO Max last year. Comedian and actress Nikki Glaser will be back to host the series, which follows three women who must weed out which of their 24 suitors are "nice guys" looking for a relationship and which ones are "f-boys" with other things on the mind. Season 3 will return in fall of 2023, but wait! That's not all!

The network has also picked up a spin-off, FGIRL Island, also set to be hosted by Glaser. Both will go into back-to-back production this summer, with FGIRL Island slated for a mid-season FBOY debut.

"I'm so damn excited that my favorite reality TV show is coming back," Glaser, who will also executive produce, said in a statement. "It's icing on the cake that I get to host it again. I hope I forget everything that happens while I make the show so that I can relive it all when it airs. I couldn't be prouder to have my name on such a hilarious, captivating, and ridiculous show."

Photograph by Hassen Salum/HBO Max Nikki Glaser HBO MAX FBOY Island Season 2 - Episode 6 'FBoy Island' host Nikki Glaser | Credit: Hassen Salum/HBO Max

Heather Olander, head of unscripted programming at The CW, added, "With its innovative and modern twist on the reality dating genre, incredibly talented host Nikki Glaser, and truly unforgettable title, FBOY Island on The CW is a perfect match... we look forward to growing the franchise on The CW with the gender-flipping spinoff FGIRL Island and cannot wait to introduce the next generation of FBoys and FGirls to existing fans as well as a new broadcast audience."

Prior to the cancellation, Glaser told EW she was "really confident that there will be more," manifesting a CW pickup. "It was a huge success; season 2 more than season 1. And we can't wait to make another," she said. "But I'm really confident that there will be more. I've never been so sure of anything in my life when it comes to a show being picked up again. And I've had many of my TV shows canceled and not return, but I have no worries that this one will either be back on HBO or find a place somewhere else, because the demand is there for it."

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.