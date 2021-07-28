Can you tell who's naughty and who's nice on FBoy Island?

First, it was the giant bug that landed on Chase's face in Too Hot to Handle — and now another insect is derailing a date between two romantic hopefuls in HBO Max's FBoy Island.

In EW's exclusive clip above, bachelorette Nakia sends suitor Cameron to grab her another drink after finding a bug in her glass. It's the perfect chance for Collin to swoop in and steal a spot chatting with her. Not every woman would like such a bold move, and while Nakia admits it was "kind of rude" in a confessional, she adds with a smile, "but I like it."

All's fair in love, war, and Fboy Island, especially since half of the men on the new reality dating series are self-proclaimed "f--- boys," who are only in it for the $100,000 grand prize. Hosted by comedian Nikki Glaser, the show places three female contestants — Nakia Renee, CJ Franco, and Sarah Emig — on a tropical island with 24 men.

The other dozen bachelors are self-described "nice guys," and the kicker is that no one (not even Glaser) knows who's naughty or nice. So while Collin may seem like a "fboy," there could be more than meets the eye.

The women are in it to find love and get a shot at $100k, but as seen in the show's trailer, it gets complicated. There will be fights, emotional breakdowns, and deception getting in the way of honest relationships.

The first three episodes of Fboy Island premieres on HBO Max on Thursday, July 29.