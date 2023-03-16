FBI star Jeremy Sisto calls the team-up across the three series "epic" and says the storyline dips "into some pretty deep waters."

Jeremy Sisto is in the Lisa Stansfield era of his CBS procedural career since he's been around the world with FBI-I-I-I.

Do the kids even know who Lisa Stansfield is? Moreover, do they know that FBI, FBI: Most Wanted, and FBI: International are having a major three-hour global crossover event?

On April 4, starting with FBI: International (at a special time, 8pm ET/PT), the feds team up for a Dick Wolf threeway when the abduction of an American citizen in Rome reveals an international plot to carry out a mass-casualty terror attack in New York City.

'FBI' Crossover (l-r) Carter Redwood as Special Agent Andre Raines, Jeremy Sisto as Assistant Special Agent in Charge Jubal Valentine, Luke Kleintank as Special Agent Scott Forrester, and Heida Reed as Special Agent Jamie Kellett | Credit: Stefano Montesi/CBS

Sisto's FBI character Jubal Valentine is the connecting link to all three episodes, titled "Imminent Threat - Parts One, Two, and Three." Sisto praised FBI showrunner and executive producer Rick Eid and the entire FBI family for "crafting a story that ties in all three teams in a believable and incredibly exciting way."

"I was thrilled when I was told Jubal would be hopping on a plane to Rome," Sisto told EW. "They pulled out all the stops for this epic television event and dipped into some pretty deep waters. It was a blast to get to know the FBI: International team and explore those relationships. Jubal is definitely a fish out of water over there, but that doesn't stop him from pushing the boundaries."

The logline for each episode follows.

'FBI' Crossover Jeremy Sisto (right) in 'FBI: International' | Credit: Philippe Antonello/CBS

FBI: International

When the abduction of an American architect in Rome appears to be connected to a brewing terror threat in New York City, FBI's Jubal and Nina (Shantel VanSanten) join FBI: International's Forrester (Luke Kleintank) and his Fly Team in Italy, as they work together to find the missing American and shed light on the terrorists' U.S. target.

'FBI' Crossover (l-r) Carter Redwood as Special Agent Andre Raines. Heida Reed as Special Agent Jamie Kellett, Vinessa Vidotto as Special Agent Cameron Vo. Eva-Jane Willis as Europol Agent Megan "Smitty" Garretson, and Luke Kleintank as Special Agent Scott Forrester | Credit: Stefano Montesi/CBS

FBI

To aid Scola (John Boyd) in his undercover mission to find the terrorists believed to be behind the imminent attack in New York City, Maggie (Missy Peregrym) calls in Remy (Dylan McDermott), whose well-connected informant from a prior case may be key to moving the operation forward.

'FBI' Crossover (l-r) Katherine Renee Kane as Special Agent Tiffany Wallace, John Boyd as Special Agent Stuart Scola, and Dylan McDermott as Supervisory Special Agent Remy Scott | Credit: Bennett Raglin/CBS

FBI: Most Wanted

The clock's ticking as the FBI and FBI: Most Wanted teams join forces to hunt down the fugitive terrorists as they get closer to carrying out a plot to destroy a major New York City landmark and cause devastating civilian casualties.

'FBI' Crossover (l-r) Zeeko Zaki as Special Agent Omar Adom 'OA' Zidan, Katherine Renee Kane as Special Agent Tiffany Wallace, and Missy Peregrym as Special Agent Maggie Bell | Credit: Bennett Raglin/CBS

'FBI' Crossover (l-r) Jeremy Sisto as Special Agent in Charge Jubal Valentine, Keisha Castle-Hughes as Special Agent Hana Gibson, Roxy Sternberg as Special Agent Sheryll Barnes, and Alana De La Garza as Special Agent in Charge Isobel Castille. | Credit: Bennett Raglin/CBS

This is the second crossover event for the FBI franchise, after the first one aired in September 2021, kicking off the fourth season of FBI, the third season of FBI: Most Wanted, and the series premiere of FBI: International, which films in Budapest among other European cities.

The FBI "Imminent Threat" three-parter airs Tuesday, April 4, starting at 8pm ET/PT.

