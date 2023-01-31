Three's it, the Feds! FBI, FBI: International, and FBI: Most Wanted doing major crossover event
If anyone loves a crossover, and has enough shows on the air at any given time to pull it off, it's Dick Wolf. For his three FBI shows on CBS, this April marks the second time the Feds team up across time slots — but it's the first time with Dylan McDermott.
In an announcement posted to the FBI socials, stars Missy Peregrym (Agent Maggie Bell, FBI), Luke Kleintank (Agent Scott Forrester, FBI: International), and McDermott (Agent Remy Scott, FBI: Most Wanted) teased a different kind of three-way. A global one.
The first FBI crossover aired in September 2021, kicking off the fourth season of FBI, the third season of FBI: Most Wanted, and the series premiere of FBI: International, which films in Budapest among other European cities.
McDermott joined Most Wanted last spring, replacing fellow brooding, broad-shouldered brunette Julian McMahon as the Team Leader.
"As the FBIs continue to dominate on Tuesday nights, we are excited to reward our devoted fans with this special three-hour global crossover event that will bring these three heroic – and popular – teams together for a second time," said Eric Kim, executive vice president of current programs for CBS Entertainment and CBS Studios. "Our Apr. 4 crossover event will be a non-stop thrilling experience that will keep viewers engaged in ways that only Dick Wolf's FBI world can."
The FBI triple threat airs Tuesday, Apr. 4, starting with FBI: International at 8pm ET/PT.
