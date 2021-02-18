Call it Fate! The Winx Saga gets renewed for season 2 at Netflix

Season 2 will start filming later this year with eight new episodes on the way.

Netflix is getting Winx-y with its latest renewal news.

The streamer announced Fate: The Winx Saga is bringing back all the fire, water, air, earth, light, and mind fairies for season 2, which is set to begin filming eight brand-new hourlong episodes in Ireland later this year.

"The six episodes in season one only scratched the surface of this incredibly rich world and the powerful fairies who inhabit it," showrunner Brian Young said in a statement. "As Bloom's story continues to evolve, I can't wait for you to learn even more about Aisha, Stella, Terra, and Musa! And you never know who might show up at Alfea next term…"

Sort of like Riverdale meets Harry Potter but with fairies, Fate: The Winx Saga turned the animated Winx Club kids series into a teen drama with Chilling Adventures of Sabrina actress Abigail Cowen taking the lead as Bloom, a fairy with the ability to control fairy. Along with her new pals Stella (Hannah van der Westhuysen), Aisha (Precious Mustapha), Terra (Eliot Salt), and Musa (Elisha Applebaum), she attends Alfea, a magical boarding school in the Otherworld of fairies where she learns to master her powers.

After all the drama that went down between Bloom's true origins, the finale fight against the Burned Ones, Bloom's love triangle with Sky (Danny Griffin) and Stella, and all that went down with Rosalind (Lesley Sharp) and Farah (Eve Best), there's definitely more story to tell here. Additional casting for season 2 will be announced at a later time.

Judy Counihan, Kris Thykier, Joanne Lee, and Cristiana Buzzelli will return to executive produce season 2 alongside Young.