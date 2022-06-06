Meet Flora in first look at Fate: The Winx Saga season 2 

Fate: The Winx Saga (TV series) type TV Show network genre Action

Adventure

Drama

Flora is (finally) here!

After Fate: The Winx Saga debuted in season 1 without the popular Latinx character that is one of the original faeries in Nickelodeon's Winx Club (the kids' cartoon upon which the Netflix series is inspired), the series was met with backlash and accusations of whitewashing. Now, producers are fixing that issue by debuting Flora in season 2 — and we've got your first look at the character's introduction.

On Monday, Netflix released the first look at Flora (Paulina Chávez), an Earth fairy and Terra's (Eliot Salt) cousin. Flora was previously mentioned in season 1, but now you can watch her arrive in the sneak peek video below:

Other newcomers for season 2 are Brandon Grace as Grey and Éanna Hardwicke as Sebastian. They join returning stars Abigail Cowen as Bloom, Salt as Terra, Elisha Applebaum as Musa, Hannah van der Westhuysen as Stella, Precious Mustapha as Aisha, Sadie Soverall as Beatrix, Freddie Thorp as Riven, Danny Griffin as Sky, Theo Graham as Dane, Jacob Dudman as Sam, Ken Duken as Andreas, and Rob James Collier as Silva.

"The six episodes in season 1 only scratched the surface of this incredibly rich world and the powerful fairies who inhabit it," showrunner Brian Young previously said. "As Bloom's story continues to evolve, I can't wait for you to learn even more about Aisha, Stella, Terra, and Musa! And you never know who might show up at Alfea next term … "

Fate: The Winx Saga season 2 Credit: netflix

A premiere date has not yet been set for Fate: The Winx Saga season 2, but expect the new episodes to arrive sometime this fall.

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.

Related content: