Fate: The Winx Saga season 2 adds crucial character after whitewashing claims

We're going to meet Terra's cousin Flora in the second season.

As Fate would have it, The Winx Saga season 2 has started production, and there are some new faces we're going to see when it eventually hits Netflix.

The cast assembled for a table read with the new stars in County Wicklow, Ireland, as shown in a set video shared by the streamer on Tuesday.

Of the new names, the most notable is the presence of Flora, an earth fairy and Terra's (Eliot Salt) cousin who was mentioned in the season 1 premiere. She'll be played by actress Paulina Chávez.

Flora, a Latinx character, was one of the original faeries in Nickelodeon's Winx Club, the kids' cartoon which inspired this new Riverdale-ian teen drama take. But the producers of the live-action show decided to feature Terra, a white character created for Fate: The Winx Saga, in their main lineup instead, which prompted questions of whitewashing. The criticism also extended to Elisha Applebaum's Musa, a character who was depicted as East Asian in the cartoon.

"If the series does go to a second season, I think hopefully these concerns are something that can be addressed, because I do think diversity both in front of and behind the camera is vital and much needed throughout the industry and internationally," star Abigail Cowen said in an interview with The Wrap. "So, I think it's important that we are having these conversations."

The other newcomers are Brandon Grace as Grey and Éanna Hardwicke as Sebastian. No other character details were offered at this time.

Returning are Cowen's Bloom, Salt's Terra, Applebaum's Musa, Hannah van der Westhuysen as Stella, Precious Mustapha as Aisha, Sadie Soverall as Beatrix, Freddie Thorp as Riven, Danny Griffin as Sky, Theo Graham as Dane, Jacob Dudman as Sam, Ken Duken as Andreas, and Rob James Collier as Silva.

Not mentioned by Netflix are Eve Best, who played Aflea headmistress Farah, and Lesley Sharp, who played the infamous Rosalind. Even if things didn't look good for Eve in the season 1 finale, that story between those characters feels far from over.

Brian Young returns as showrunner for Fate: The Winx Saga in season 2.

"The six episodes in season 1 only scratched the surface of this incredibly rich world and the powerful fairies who inhabit it," he said in a previous statement. "As Bloom's story continues to evolve, I can't wait for you to learn even more about Aisha, Stella, Terra, and Musa! And you never know who might show up at Alfea next term…"