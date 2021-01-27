The best moments of Fate: The Winx Saga season 1

From shocking twists to powerful moments, these are the standout scenes of the first season of the dark reimagining of the fairy franchise.

Warning: Spoilers from Fate: The Winx Saga season 1 are discussed the article below.

Bloom's (Abigail Cowen) showing up at Alfea set off a series of events on Fate: The Winx Saga, and we're rounding up the best moments!

The magical adventure on Netflix's dark reimagining of the animated fairy franchise The Winx Club is full of action, romance, supernatural battles, and shocking twists. Viewers watch Bloom and her new fairy friends bond, learn to control their powers, and contend with the threat from The Burned Ones. For changeling Bloom, the situation is more personal as she also tries to learn about her fire powers and true lineage as faculty members at the magic school are keeping secrets from her.

From the romantic pairings to powerful moments, here are our favorite moments from season one.

Terra stands up to Riven

When Fate begins, Terra (Eliot Salt) comes across as timid, but a show of strength early on to defend new recruit Dane (Theo Graham) proves she's stronger than people think. After Stella (Hannah van der Westhuysen) scolds her for having plants in the common area and she struggles with feeling ignored by Musa (Elisha Applebaum), Terra stands up to Riven (Freddie Thorp), who is bullying Dane at a party. Using her plant powers, Terra begins to strangle Riven with vines as partygoers watched, embarrassing him while putting him in his place. The kind Earth fairy makes it clear to Riven and the audience that nice doesn't mean weak.

Sky is desperate to save surrogate father Silva

Sky (Danny Griffin) takes care of people, even when they make it difficult for him. We see it as he falls for Bloom, in the way he keeps Stella's big secret and supports his bad-boy best friend, Riven. That is especially true for his surrogate father, specialist instructor Saul Silva (Robert James-Collier), who is almost killed after being infected by a Burned One. His devotion is never more evident when he gets incredibly emotional and goes after the creature solo. Even with the help of Bloom, Terra, Aisha (Precious Mustapha), and Stella, they need their headmistress to survive the battle.

All of that makes the emotional exchange when Sky finds a healed Silva even more powerful – even if he's upset him protégé, and surrogate son, risked his own life in the process.

Rosalind is still alive and being held under Headmistress Dowling's office

Headmistress Dowling (Eve Best) keeps a lot of secrets from Bloom. The biggest one is that Rosalind (Lesley Sharp) is not dead but trapped in a room under her office. Just as Bloom discovers that it was former Alfea headmistress Rosalind was the one who brought to the parents that raised her, Dowling told Bloom that her predecessor was dead. It was a shocking twist that proved just how much Dowling was willing to keep from Bloom, who is desperate for the truth about her own life.

Musa and Riven banter during training

Musa spends the season falling for Earth fairy Sam (Jacob Dudman) – who happens to be Terra's brother – but fans of the original cartoon had one moment between the mind fairy and Riven. The exchange is not a positive one by any chances – he makes a lewd comment, and she points a staff in his face – but in the animated show Fate is based on, it's Musa and Riva that have a relationship beloved by viewers.

Bloom sprouts her fairy wings

After learning the Burned One are drawn to her because she a changeling, Bloom decides to take them all on alone and shows how powerful she really is. Sprouting full fairy wings, using transformation magic Dowling thought was lost over the generations, Bloom singlehandedly saved the school by stopping the hoard of creatures. The transformation resembled what fans of the original series saw The Winx Club do when saving the day.

Not only was it an iconic battle, but she asked Aisha and Stella for help instead of Rosalind, making it a powerful moment solidifying the friendship of the young fairies while saving their school from destruction.

Bloom's parents learn the truth

After saving Alfea, Bloom takes her new crew home to meet her parents, so she can tell them the truth. The changeling finds her places in this new magical world, but she went there to control her powers after accidentally hurting her mother. There's a very touching montage in the finale episode where Bloom tells the people who raised her who she really is, that she has magic powers, abilities that are a source of pain for their family. Fate doesn't get lost in the battles and secrets because it remembers to bring the story back to what it was about, family chosen, made, and biological. The montage shows the new life Bloom has built for herself, one where everyone knows exactly who she is.

Fate: The Winx Saga season one is out now on Netflix.