Fate: The Winx Saga canceled at Netflix after 2 seasons

The fate of Fate: The Winx Saga has been decided.

Netflix's live-action reimagining of the beloved Nickelodeon animated series Winx Club, which sees a group of fairy friends attend the magical boarding school Alfea together, has been canceled after its second season, showrunner Brian Young confirmed on Tuesday.

The news comes three months after the fantasy teen drama — which starred Abigail Cowen, Hannah van der Westhuysen, Precious Mustapha, Eliot Salt, Elisha Applebaum, Danny Griffin, and Sadie Soverall — premiered its second season on the streaming platform on September 16.

"So this is not fun news to share, but Netflix have decided not to move forward with Season Three of Fate: The Winx Saga," Young shared on social media. "This is especially tough because I know how many of you loved this season. It's a heartbreaking silver lining, but a silver lining all the same."

He continued, "I'm so proud of everyone who worked on the show, and so happy we got to tell the stories we did. Our cast and crew put in a ton of hard work creating this world and these characters. I'm grateful for each and every one of them, and for all of you for watching. It's been an amazing four years."

Fate: The Winx Saga Credit: Jonathan Hession/NETFLIX

After the news was announced, members of the show's cast all took to social media to bid their farewells to the magical realm of Solaria. "As you may know, Fate will not be going ahead for a third season," Applebaum, who played mind fairy Musa, shared on her Instagram Story. "I just want to say a huge thank you to everyone who was involved in creating Fate: The Winx Saga from the pre-production to the post."

'I am so grateful to have been trusted with a character as fun as Must and been able to share your screens at home with a wonderful cast, who I am so happy to call my fairy family," she continued. "This show has taught me so much and I couldn't have wished for a better 4 years. Thank you for the memories. Thank YOU to the fans who followed this show's journey with so much love and excitement, we are so grateful. Stay magical."

Mustapha, who starred as water fairy Aisha, wrote on her Instagram Story, "What a magical 4 years it's been!! So grateful to have been part of this show. Playing Aisha truly changed my life. Thank you to the amazing fans for your constant love and support!! Massive shoutout to the most talented cast and crew who worked tirelessly. Sending lots and lots of love!! Onwards and upwards baby!"

Season 2 of Fate: The Winx Saga notably ended on a massive cliff-hanger which will now serve as its ending. In the finale, fire fairy Bloom (Cowen) is tasked with sealing away the Realm of Darkness, which can only be closed from the inside. After a tearful last goodbye with her love interest Skye (Griffin), Bloom locks herself within the realm with, at least, her mother by her side to keep her company for the foreseeable future.

Back in September, Young told EW that it was important that the finale left the series with "more places to go" for a potential third season.

"The goal is to answer what is the Realm of Darkness?" Young said at the time. "How is Bloom and her mom connected to it? Also, how it connects to our big overall mythology, which we sprinkled in a little bit of in season 2."

Now, it appears those answers have been similarly sealed away.

