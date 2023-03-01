In the upcoming series, Jackson plays a married man who embarks on an illicit romance with dire consequences.

Falling in love in an elevator is one of the most common meet-cute tropes in Hollywood history. However, the initial chemistry between Dan Gallagher (Joshua Jackson) and Alex Forrest (Lizzy Caplan) will likely lead to dangerous consequences based on the new teaser trailer for Paramount+'s Fatal Attraction.

A reimagining of the original 1987 film starring Michael Douglas and Glenn Close, the upcoming series sees married lawyer Dan embark on an illicit affair with Alex that quickly spirals out of control. The adaptation will explore the "timeless themes of marriage and infidelity through the lens of modern attitudes toward strong women, personality disorders, and coercive control," says a press statement for the show.

In the clip, Alex and Dan spark up a conversation about pressing an elevator's emergency button. The trailer then flips through several of the pair's clandestine meetings as they share passionate kisses and umbrellas in the rain. It all ends with a shocking twist, as Dan walks into a room to find Alex chatting with his wife, Beth (Amanda Peet). When they're introduced, Alex coyly replies, "I know him already."

Last year, Jackson called the series, from writer and executive producer Alexandra Cunningham (Dirty John), "an even more emotionally intense version of the story" than its predecessor. He also said it would be set in the present day.

"That allows us to update some of the sexual politics of the [movie], and because we have eight hours to tell the story, it also allows us to delve much more deeply into that Glenn Close character and... give a richer sense of how that woman became [who she is], and why she did the things that she did," he said. "That movie is basically every man's worst nightmare come to life, and our show is a nightmare. It is a nightmare for men."

Joshua Jackson as Dan Gallagher, Amanda Peete as Beth Gallagher and Lizzy Caplan as Alex Forrest in Fatal Attraction season 1, episode 3 Lizzy Caplan, Amanda Peet, and Joshua Jackson in 'Fatal Attraction' | Credit: Michael Moriatis/Paramount+

Alongside Caplan and Jackson, Fatal Attraction also stars Alyssa Jirrels as Ellen Gallagher, Toby Huss as Mike Gerard, Reno Wilson as Detective Earl Brooker, and Brian Goodman as Arthur Tomlinson.

The first three episodes of Fatal Attraction premiere April 30 on Paramount+. Watch the teaser above.

