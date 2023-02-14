Meet the women hoping to harvest a husband on Farmer Wants a Wife

Get an exclusive first look at the 32 ladies competing for the single ranchers looking for love on Fox's new dating show.
By Kristen Baldwin Updated February 14, 2023 at 12:10 PM EST
The women of 'Farmer Wants a Wife'
| Credit: FOX (3)

If you're one of the millions of viewers who saw the promo for Farmer Wants a Wife during the Super Bowl on Sunday and thought to yourself, "What in the reality TV nonsense is this?" — don't worry, we have some answers.

Based on an international reality format and hosted by country star Jennifer Nettles, Fox's new dating show sends 32 hopelessly single city women to find love with one of four unattached farmers: Hunter Grayson, 31, from Watkinsville, Ga.; Ryan Black, 32, from Shelby, N.C.; Landon Heaton, 35, from Alva, Okla.; and Allen Foster, 32, Williamsport, Tenn. Each farmer will bring eight women to his homestead for a chance at romance amidst the livestock, hay, and hard manual labor. (If this sounds vaguely familiar to you, it's probably because a short-lived U.S. version of Farmer Wants a Wife aired on the CW in 2008.)

So who are these single women competing to be a farmer's wife? They range in age from 22 to 39, come from cities including MIami, New York, and Chicago, and work in a wide array of jobs, from sommelier to cyber security analyst. Read on to get familiar with the hopefuls before Farmer Wants a Wife premieres on March 8.

RYAN'S LADIES

Credit: FOX

Brittany

Age: 33
Occupation: Travel blogger
Current Location: Sacramento, CA

Credit: FOX

Haley R.

Age: 28
Occupation: Recruiter
Current Location: New York, NY

Credit: FOX

Lily

Age: 24
Occupation: Psychology Student
Current Location: Miami, FL

Credit: FOX

McKenzie

Age: 29
Occupation: Interior designer
Current Location: Phoenix, AZ

Credit: FOX

Porschia

Age: 29
Occupation: Accounting assistant
Current Location: Las Colinas, TX

Credit: FOX

Sara V.

Age: 27
Occupation: Bartender
Current Location: Dallas, TX

Credit: FOX

Sarah I.

Age: 27
Occupation: Communications for Global Children's Charity
Current Location: Brooklyn, NY

Credit: FOX

Shartaysia

Age: 29
Occupation: Mental health therapist
Current Location: Los Angeles, CA

LANDON'S LADIES

Credit: FOX

Ashley L.

Age: 27
Occupation: Executive coordinator
Current Location: Dallas, TX

Credit: FOX

Ashley R.

Age: 32
Occupation: AMSA at veteran hospital
Current Location: Orlando, FL

Credit: FOX

Erica

Age: 27
Occupation: Restaurant GM
Current Location: Manhattan, NY

Credit: FOX

Heather

Age: 39
Occupation: Real estate investor
Current Location: Dallas, TX

Credit: FOX

Jessica

Age: 26
Occupation: Waitress
Current Location: Boston, MA

Credit: FOX

Kylie

Age: 25
Occupation: Veteran affairs advocate
Current Location: Orlando, FL

Credit: FOX

Nicole

Age: 29
Occupation: Supervisor of radiation oncology
Current Location: Allentown, PA

Credit: FOX

Zoe

Age: 35
Occupation: Photographer
Current Location: Nashville, TN

ALLEN'S LADIES

Credit: FOX

Ariana

Age: 31
Occupation: Sales manager
Current Location: Weehawken, NJ

Credit: FOX

Cassidy Jo

Age: 28
Occupation: Medical sales
Current Location: Scottsdale, AZ

Credit: FOX

Jordan

Age: 28
Occupation: Yoga teacher
Current Location: Kennesaw, GA

Credit: FOX

Julia

Age: 24
Occupation: Cyber security analyst
Current Location: San Antonio, TX

Credit: FOX

Khelsie

Age: 29
Occupation: School teacher
Current Location: Forston, GA

Credit: FOX

Kiersten

Age: 30
Occupation: Blogger
Current Location: Nashville, TN

Credit: FOX

Rebecca

Age: 31
Occupation: Horse trainer
Current Location: Moorpark, CA

Credit: FOX

Sloan

Age: 34
Occupation: Spirituality coach
Current Location: Miami, FL

HUNTER'S LADIES

Credit: FOX

Devonne

Age: 25
Occupation: Director of marketing
Current Location: Scottsdale, AZ

Credit: FOX

Emma

Age: 24
Occupation: Dance coach
Current Location: Pacific Palisades, CA

Credit: FOX

Hayley

Age: 31
Occupation: HR manager
Current Location: Chicago, IL

Credit: FOX

Meghan

Age: 23
Occupation: Event coordinator
Current Location: Midland, TX

Credit: FOX

Sarah R.

Age: 34
Occupation: Content creator
Current Location: Kansas City, MO

Credit: FOX

Stephanie

Age: 29
Occupation: Sommelier
Current Location: Temecula, CA

Credit: FOX

Sydney

Age: 22
Occupation: Music booking agent
Current Location: Nashville, TN

Credit: FOX

Talia

Age: 32
Occupation: Therapist
Current Location: Atlanta, GA

Farmer Wants a Wife premieres Wednesday, March 8, at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Fox.

