Meet the women hoping to harvest a husband on Farmer Wants a Wife
If you're one of the millions of viewers who saw the promo for Farmer Wants a Wife during the Super Bowl on Sunday and thought to yourself, "What in the reality TV nonsense is this?" — don't worry, we have some answers.
Based on an international reality format and hosted by country star Jennifer Nettles, Fox's new dating show sends 32 hopelessly single city women to find love with one of four unattached farmers: Hunter Grayson, 31, from Watkinsville, Ga.; Ryan Black, 32, from Shelby, N.C.; Landon Heaton, 35, from Alva, Okla.; and Allen Foster, 32, Williamsport, Tenn. Each farmer will bring eight women to his homestead for a chance at romance amidst the livestock, hay, and hard manual labor. (If this sounds vaguely familiar to you, it's probably because a short-lived U.S. version of Farmer Wants a Wife aired on the CW in 2008.)
So who are these single women competing to be a farmer's wife? They range in age from 22 to 39, come from cities including MIami, New York, and Chicago, and work in a wide array of jobs, from sommelier to cyber security analyst. Read on to get familiar with the hopefuls before Farmer Wants a Wife premieres on March 8.
RYAN'S LADIES
Sarah I.
Age: 27
Occupation: Communications for Global Children's Charity
Current Location: Brooklyn, NY
LANDON'S LADIES
Nicole
Age: 29
Occupation: Supervisor of radiation oncology
Current Location: Allentown, PA
ALLEN'S LADIES
HUNTER'S LADIES
Farmer Wants a Wife premieres Wednesday, March 8, at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Fox.
Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.
Related content:
Comments