Get an exclusive first look at the 32 ladies competing for the single ranchers looking for love on Fox's new dating show.

If you're one of the millions of viewers who saw the promo for Farmer Wants a Wife during the Super Bowl on Sunday and thought to yourself, "What in the reality TV nonsense is this?" — don't worry, we have some answers.

Based on an international reality format and hosted by country star Jennifer Nettles, Fox's new dating show sends 32 hopelessly single city women to find love with one of four unattached farmers: Hunter Grayson, 31, from Watkinsville, Ga.; Ryan Black, 32, from Shelby, N.C.; Landon Heaton, 35, from Alva, Okla.; and Allen Foster, 32, Williamsport, Tenn. Each farmer will bring eight women to his homestead for a chance at romance amidst the livestock, hay, and hard manual labor. (If this sounds vaguely familiar to you, it's probably because a short-lived U.S. version of Farmer Wants a Wife aired on the CW in 2008.)

So who are these single women competing to be a farmer's wife? They range in age from 22 to 39, come from cities including MIami, New York, and Chicago, and work in a wide array of jobs, from sommelier to cyber security analyst. Read on to get familiar with the hopefuls before Farmer Wants a Wife premieres on March 8.

RYAN'S LADIES

FARMER WANTS A WIFE Credit: FOX Brittany Age: 33

Occupation: Travel blogger

Current Location: Sacramento, CA FARMER WANTS A WIFE Credit: FOX Haley R. Age: 28

Occupation: Recruiter

Current Location: New York, NY FARMER WANTS A WIFE Credit: FOX Lily Age: 24

Occupation: Psychology Student

Current Location: Miami, FL FARMER WANTS A WIFE Credit: FOX McKenzie Age: 29

Occupation: Interior designer

Current Location: Phoenix, AZ FARMER WANTS A WIFE Credit: FOX Porschia Age: 29

Occupation: Accounting assistant

Current Location: Las Colinas, TX FARMER WANTS A WIFE Credit: FOX Sara V. Age: 27

Occupation: Bartender

Current Location: Dallas, TX FARMER WANTS A WIFE Credit: FOX Sarah I. Age: 27

Occupation: Communications for Global Children's Charity

Current Location: Brooklyn, NY FARMER WANTS A WIFE Credit: FOX Shartaysia Age: 29

Occupation: Mental health therapist

Current Location: Los Angeles, CA

LANDON'S LADIES

FARMER WANTS A WIFE Credit: FOX Ashley L. Age: 27

Occupation: Executive coordinator

Current Location: Dallas, TX FARMER WANTS A WIFE Credit: FOX Ashley R. Age: 32

Occupation: AMSA at veteran hospital

Current Location: Orlando, FL FARMER WANTS A WIFE Credit: FOX Erica Age: 27

Occupation: Restaurant GM

Current Location: Manhattan, NY FARMER WANTS A WIFE Credit: FOX Heather Age: 39

Occupation: Real estate investor

Current Location: Dallas, TX FARMER WANTS A WIFE Credit: FOX Jessica Age: 26

Occupation: Waitress

Current Location: Boston, MA FARMER WANTS A WIFE Credit: FOX Kylie Age: 25

Occupation: Veteran affairs advocate

Current Location: Orlando, FL FARMER WANTS A WIFE Credit: FOX Nicole Age: 29

Occupation: Supervisor of radiation oncology

Current Location: Allentown, PA FARMER WANTS A WIFE Credit: FOX Zoe Age: 35

Occupation: Photographer

Current Location: Nashville, TN

ALLEN'S LADIES

FARMER WANTS A WIFE Credit: FOX Ariana Age: 31

Occupation: Sales manager

Current Location: Weehawken, NJ FARMER WANTS A WIFE Credit: FOX Cassidy Jo Age: 28

Occupation: Medical sales

Current Location: Scottsdale, AZ FARMER WANTS A WIFE Credit: FOX Jordan Age: 28

Occupation: Yoga teacher

Current Location: Kennesaw, GA FARMER WANTS A WIFE Credit: FOX Julia Age: 24

Occupation: Cyber security analyst

Current Location: San Antonio, TX FARMER WANTS A WIFE Credit: FOX Khelsie Age: 29

Occupation: School teacher

Current Location: Forston, GA FARMER WANTS A WIFE Credit: FOX Kiersten Age: 30

Occupation: Blogger

Current Location: Nashville, TN FARMER WANTS A WIFE Credit: FOX Rebecca Age: 31

Occupation: Horse trainer

Current Location: Moorpark, CA FARMER WANTS A WIFE Credit: FOX Sloan Age: 34

Occupation: Spirituality coach

Current Location: Miami, FL

HUNTER'S LADIES

FARMER WANTS A WIFE Credit: FOX Devonne Age: 25

Occupation: Director of marketing

Current Location: Scottsdale, AZ FARMER WANTS A WIFE Credit: FOX Emma Age: 24

Occupation: Dance coach

Current Location: Pacific Palisades, CA FARMER WANTS A WIFE Credit: FOX Hayley Age: 31

Occupation: HR manager

Current Location: Chicago, IL FARMER WANTS A WIFE Credit: FOX Meghan Age: 23

Occupation: Event coordinator

Current Location: Midland, TX FARMER WANTS A WIFE Credit: FOX Sarah R. Age: 34

Occupation: Content creator

Current Location: Kansas City, MO FARMER WANTS A WIFE Credit: FOX Stephanie Age: 29

Occupation: Sommelier

Current Location: Temecula, CA FARMER WANTS A WIFE Credit: FOX Sydney Age: 22

Occupation: Music booking agent

Current Location: Nashville, TN FARMER WANTS A WIFE Credit: FOX Talia Age: 32

Occupation: Therapist

Current Location: Atlanta, GA

Farmer Wants a Wife premieres Wednesday, March 8, at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Fox.

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.