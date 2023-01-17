If Yellowstone and The Bachelor had a baby, the result might be something like this new Fox dating show.

Meet the homestead-owning hunks looking for love on Farmer Wants a Wife

Dating is hard — but is it harder than bailing hay and shoveling manure? A group of love-seeking single women from the city will learn the answer in Farmer Wants a Wife, a new take on the international reality franchise coming to Fox on March 8.

Though the title is pretty self-explanatory, here's a quick primer if you missed the last U.S. version of the show, which lasted about a month on The CW in 2008. Farmer Wants a Wife connects four hunky, hoe-bearing men with a gaggle of unattached women who aren't having any luck finding a mate in the big city. They'll learn what it's like to live and work on a real farm while hoping to find a love connection with one of the hunky homestead owners.

The original Farmer Wants a Wife premiered in the UK in 2001 and the format has since been replicated in 32 countries. According to Fox, the show has resulted in 180 marriages and 410 children, so let's hope the women vying for these four farmers are fertile. Let's take a minute to meet the farmers who very much want a wife.

FARMER WANTS A WIFE Credit: Michael Becker / FOX Hunter, 31 Hometown: Watkinsville, GA

Occupation: Cattle and Horse Rancher

Education: Northeastern Oklahoma and Athens Technical College

Interests: "Hunter enjoys team roping, free dive spearfishing and singing in his band Hunter Grayson & The Hat Creek Band." An aspiring musician on a reality TV dating show? Pretends-to-be-shocked-dot-gif. FARMER WANTS A WIFE Credit: Michael Becker / FOX Ryan, 32 Hometown: Shelby, NC

Occupation: Horse Trainer and Breeder

Type of Farm: 44-acre ranch

Education: University of North Carolina at Charlotte

Interests: "Ryan enjoys training and competing horses. He also loves to build and design houses." Oooh, new reality show idea: Extreme Home Makeover: Yellowstone Edition. FARMER WANTS A WIFE Credit: FOX Landon, 35 Hometown: Alva, OK

Occupation: Cattle Rancher and Farmer

Type of Farm: 300-acre Cattle Ranch, 300-acre farmland and a 40-acre farmhouse property

Education: Oklahoma State University

Interests: "Landon enjoys bow hunting and training retrievers. He also loves to cook." Fingers crossed he takes the ladies on a bow-hunting group date. FARMER WANTS A WIFE Credit: Michael Becker / FOX Allen, 32 Hometown: Williamsport, TN

Occupation: Cattle Rancher

Type of Farm: 200-acre ranch

Education: University of Tennessee at Martin

Interests: "Allen is an avid hunter and fisher. He also enjoys riding horses and driving ATVs." And collecting massive belt buckles, apparently.

Farmer Wants a Wife premieres Wednesday, March 8 at 9 p.m. on Fox.