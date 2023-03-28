On a farm, nothing is wasted.

This week on Fox's down-home dating show Farmer Wants a Wife, cattle and horse rancher Hunter, 31, hopes to teach that important life lesson to his four remaining women: Sydney, Stephanie, DeVonne, and Meghan. During the day, Hunter teaches the women how to castrate bulls — a skill this farmer's wife will need to know.

And, in this exclusive clip from Wednesday's new episode, Hunter caps off the long day's work by serving the women a plate of steaming-hot "calf fries," which is just a countrified way of saying "fried bull testicles." Before they all chow down around the campfire, Hunter raises a fried testicle to make a toast: "Here's to a good day in the pen!"

Stephanie, a 29-year-old sommelier from California, can only bring herself to take a tentative bite of the bull balls, but she's surprised to discover that the crunchy treat is quite tasty. "It's actually pretty good!" Sydney, a 22-year-old music booking agent from Nashville, pops a whole fry in her mouth and declares, "I'm not mad at this!" Watch the full clip above.

The original Farmer Wants a Wife premiered in the UK in 2001 and the format has since been replicated in 32 countries. According to Fox, the show has resulted in 180 marriages and 410 children. The CW aired a version of the show in 2008.

Farmer Wants a Wife airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on Fox.

