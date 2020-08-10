Fargo season 4 to resume filming, gets new premiere date

Let's try that again, shall we?

After being delayed for months due to the coronavirus pandemic, FX's Fargo season 4 will now premiere on Sunday, Sept. 27.

The 11-episode season is set in 1950 Kansas City and stars Chris Rock as the head of a Black crime family who trades his youngest son (Rodney Jones) to his enemy Donatello Fadda (Tommaso Ragno), the head of the Italian mafia. In return, Donatello surrenders his youngest son Zero (Jameson Braccioforte) to Loy (Rock). That's the initial setup, and then things get very Fargo-ian complicated from there. The season also stars Jason Schwartzman, Ben Whishaw, Timothy Olyphant, Jessie Buckley, Jeremie Harris, and Corey Hendrix, among others.

Most of the season was completed when production shut down in March. Filming will resume in Chicago later this month.

The program marks a dramatic turn for Rock, who is best known for his stand-up comedy. In an interview with EW, Rock called the role "the best part I'll ever have."

"It’s the biggest Fargo," Rock said. "The scale is tremendous. Fargo normally tells little stories that get out of hand. They’re about ordinary people, something happens, and then we get to see how evil ordinary people can be. This is quite different. We start off gangsters, so we’re beginning with bad people, and then it escalates."

"This is the best part I’ve ever done and, honestly, probably the best part I’ll ever have," he added. "That’s how it works. Morgan Freeman is in The Shawshank Redemption. He’s amazing. He’s made a kazillion dollars since then. He never got a part that good again. When you get these great parts you have to make the most of them. Naive people will tell you, ‘There’s always tomorrow and you’ll always get another chance.” The smart people will tell you, ‘You probably get three chances at anything in life, and you’ll probably be busy for the first two chances. When you get that third one you better be f---ing ready.”