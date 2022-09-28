Dragons or dhampirs? Find out which fantasy series is right for you
We know: There's a lot of television on today. Like, a lot. And narrowing down what you want to watch by genre only helps a little bit.
Take the booming fantasy genre, for example. Are you in the mood for the wigs and incest that Game of Thrones spin-off House of the Dragon is offering? Or are you a bigger fan of the elves and magical jewelry in Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power? OR are you less into swords and political intrigue and more into vampires? Well, you have multiple options there too! So, ultimately, how do you decide which fantasy show you want to watch? That's where we come in.
We've created a flowchart to help you find the fantasy show that's best for you simply by answering a few key questions. We know, we know. Not all heroes wear capes. (But a lot of them do!)
