Family Reunion actress Jaida Benjamin found safe after reported missing in Los Angeles area

Actress Jaida Benjamin, known for her role as Kelly in the Netflix sitcom Family Reunion, has been found safe after she was reported missing in the Los Angeles area.

Benjamin's aunt Jihan Johnston confirmed her niece was found early Tuesday and unharmed, two days after she was reported missing in the Studio City area of Tujunga Avenue and Ventura Boulevard. She thanked those who helped to reshare an earlier missing person flyer.

The 27-year-old actress was found at Colfax Avenue and Ventura Blvd. on Tuesday, the Los Angeles Police Department confirmed to EW. Further details about Benjamin's whereabouts were not immediately available.

FAMILY REUNION Jaida Benjamin on 'Family Reunion' | Credit: Netflix

Benjamin has starred on Netflix's Family Reunion since its 2019 debut. She's also appeared in Austin & Ally, Southland, Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders, The Fosters, and Insecure, among other TV shows. Her film credits include Christmas With My Ex, The Step Daddy, and Murder in the Vineyard.